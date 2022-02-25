ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cartel member who dissolved hundreds of cadavers in acid gets more prison time

By Salvador Rivera
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUjLE_0eOaO0VY00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — Santiago Meza López, who admitted to dissolving at least 300 bodies in acid for a Tijuana drug cartel, will have to remain in prison a while longer.

Meza, 57, known as “ El Pozolero ,” or someone who makes pozole — a Mexican stew made with hominy, chicken, pork and vegetables — was told he was being denied a shot at freedom because he has yet to be sentenced for additional crimes, according to Fernando Ocegueda, president of the United Missing Persons of Baja California.

Meza was eligible for parole later this year.

“He still has a long wait in jail since he has yet to be sentenced for his clandestine acts against humanity, for his association with organized crime and for crimes against public health,” said Ocegueda. “He also will be sentenced for being in possession of a weapon meant for the army’s use.”

Back in 2009, Meza was arrested by soldiers in the coastal city of Ensenada, located about 70 miles south of the border.

Meza was connected to the Arellano Felix cartel that at one time controlled the flow of narcotics through Tijuana into the United States.

He confessed to earning $600 per week to submerge cadavers in a tub filled with acid and sodium hydroxide while “stirring” the bodies for 8 hours until everything but the teeth, nails and some bone fragments dissolved.

Meza said whatever remained would be burned before being buried in an empty lot on his property.

His family members said Meza told them he would rather do this kind of work than have his children starve to death.

After his arrest, investigators reportedly found anywhere from 14,000 to 15,000 remains buried in Meza’s ranch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Saturday High school playoff basketball round up

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) GISA 2A Championship Thomas Jefferson Academy 51, Twiggs Academy 33 SCISA 3A Championship First Baptist 52, Augusta Christian 58 6A Evans 72, Carrollton 76 3A Cross Creek 50, Lafayette 47 Hart Co. 44, Thomson 69 2A Columbia 72, Westside 82 Girls 3A Thomson 47, Lakeview-Ft.Oglethorpe 61 2A Union Co. 58, Laney 81
AUGUSTA, GA
GV Wire

Fresno County MS-13 Gang Member Gets 10 Years in Prison

More than three years after his headline-making arrest, a Mendota MS-13 gang leader is headed to federal prison for 10 years and a month. Denis Barrera-Palma, 27, received his sentence Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Fresno. He pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and drug trafficking...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tijuana Cartel#Prison#Drug Cartel#Organized Crime#Border Report#Mexican#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

January 6 rioter, 37, convicted of entering Capitol building kills himself while awaiting sentence: Family excoriates prosecution of 'peaceful, community-loving' man in obituary that says he 'died of a broken heart and broken spirit'

A Pennsylvania man convicted two months ago for storming the Capitol during the January 6 riots was found dead from an apparent suicide while waiting to be sentenced in April. Matthew Lawrence Perna, of Sharpsville, died 'of a broken heart' on February 25, according to an obituary published on WKBN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Diego weekly Reader

Finally a memorial for those dissolved by acid in Tijuana

February 4 marked the 13th anniversary of the detention of El Pozolero (Ignacio Meza), a construction worker who used acid to dissolve more than 300 bodies for the Arellano Felix Cartel in Tijuana. (Pozolero means someone who cooks pozole, a Mexican stew.) The collective Unidos por los Desaparecios de Baja...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News19 WLTX

Man who killed victim in Harbison during fight gets life in prison

IRMO, S.C. — A man will spend life in prison after police say he stabbed to death a man following an argument in the Harbison area in Irmo over four years ago. A jury in Richland County found Matthew Scott Young guilty this week on a charge of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The trial lasted four days.
IRMO, SC
New Haven Register

Feds: CT fentanyl trafficking ring member gets 11 years in prison

EAST HARTFORD — A man authorities said was a member of a large-scale fentanyl trafficking ring was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison, prosecutors said. Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven sentenced 42-year-old Daniel Estremera, who last lived in East Hartford, to 138 months...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
MotorBiscuit

A Man Disappeared From His Burnt Car and Lost All Memory of His Previous Life Until Reuniting With Family 23 Years Later

Some places are littered with abandoned cars. Though most probably came about for innocent reasons, a few involve curious mysteries. And some of these tales could have you taking car safety more seriously. One head-scratching story concerns a missing Australian man who disappeared one day, and the only thing found was his burnt car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Prison Time For Woman Who Stole $660K+ From Church That Employed Her

A San Antonio woman is going to prison for seven-years after admitting she stole a huge sum from a church where she worked. Lavelle Wilson pleaded guilty earlier this month to theft and misapplication of fiduciary property from New Creation Christian Fellowship. Wilson had worked for the church more than 30-years and was in charge of two of the church's bank accounts. An audit in 2019 revealed she had stolen more than $667,000 since 2014. Wilson reportedly spent the money on a Hawaii trip, fine dining, and other expenses.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WJBF

WJBF

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy