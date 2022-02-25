Columbus police investigating discovery of possible human remains

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they are investigating what could be human remains on the city’s south side Thursday.

A caller alerted police to potential human remains found at 2940 Groveport Road around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said they are currently guarding the area from Groveport and Lockbourne Roads to Groveport Road and Clarfield Ave.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.