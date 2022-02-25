13-year-old basketball star Jah Swish donates Nike gear to kids in Ghana in latest "My Hustle" episode.

13-year-old basketball star Jah Swish has been shooting hoops since he was two years old. The sport is his passion. At just 13, he already wants to give back to the international basketball community.

In the latest episode of "My Hustle" presented by the Whistle, Jah Swish shows us the charity work he has been doing to give kids in Ghana the resources they need to succeed on and off the basketball court.

Swish was inspired to make a change in Ghana after a trip he took to the country in 2019. When Swish arrived back home, he founded Jah's Wish, his official charity foundation. The name of his charity is a play-on-words of his Instagram username and the hashtag that made him go viral. It wasn't long before major names wanted to collab with the basketball player turned influencer.

Nike and Kyrie Irving collabed with Swish and his charity foundation by donating clothes and brand new Kyrie's to kids in Ghana. Swish starred in a Nike commercial alongside Kyrie in 2018. Jah's Wish also donates school supplies to kids as well.

Watch the video below for more info on Jah Swish and his passion for philanthropy and basketball: