Lakeland, FL

Jeanette Mary Vickers, 93

By Funeral home named below
 4 days ago

Mrs. Jeanette Vickers, 93, of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully at Lakeland Regional Hospital on February 17, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. Mrs. Vickers was born in Atkinson County, Georgia on November 21, 1928 to the...

John Joseph Callahan, 76

John Joseph Callahan was born in Oakland, California, on June 27, 1945, to Frank Callahan and Mary Callahan Ryan-Pardini, and passed into the Presence of God on February 15, 2022. John was a radioman in the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge. He returned to school, earning a degree...
LAKELAND, FL
Herman Guy Smith Jr, 80

Herman Guy Smith, Jr., of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was 80 years old. Guy was born May 22, 1941, in Gulf Hammock, FL to Herman Sr. and Irene Smith. He graduated top of his class from Chiefland High School in 1958 at the age of 16. As an active young man, he played football, basketball, baseball and loved fishing with his father throughout the abundant Florida fishing holes near his childhood home. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Corrections. After college, he began work as a juvenile counselor in Tampa, FL, where he met and married Linda Creighton Smith in 1963. They moved to Oxford, Mississippi, where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Ole Miss Law School. Following graduation, they moved back to Tampa, FL, and then to Lakeland, FL in 1973 with their three loving children Beverly, Brad, and Jennifer. After practicing law for several years, Guy founded his own successful law practice, and began several entrepreneurial ventures including retail stores, multiple land development projects (office and retail), and two daycare centers.
LAKELAND, FL
Daryl Ward Named Executive Director of Polk Arts Alliance

The Polk Arts Alliance has hired former Harrison School of the Arts Principal Daryl Ward to serve as the nonprofit organization’s next executive director. The 56-year-old Lakeland resident succeeds Meri Mass, who retired as the organization’s director on Jan. 31 after serving for 12 years. He starts Wednesday.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Elizabeth G. Cortes, 89

Elizabeth G. Cortes, 89, of Lakeland, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. Her loving, kind and gracious heart was admired by all who had the privilege to know and work with her; humble service to others characterized her life. She was a devoted spouse, loving mother, grandmother, and dedicated friend. Elizabeth accomplished many things in her 89 years. Always service oriented, her hands were never idle as she sought to do good each day. Skilled in the art of homemaking, she used her heart and hands to bless the lives of others, nourishing their bodies as well as our souls. She left a legacy to her family of God’s amazing love and grace and set an example for her children and grandchildren that will lead them all their lives. Elizabeth exhibited extraordinary yet simple faith and grit in challenging times. She touched the lives of all within her family circle and considered her family her most prized possession.
LAKELAND, FL
Barbecue: 4 Rivers Coming to Shoppes of Lake Miriam Crossing

Florida barbecue chain 4 Rivers Smokehouse plans to open its 15th location at the Shoppes of Lake Miriam Crossing, the shopping center that includes GreenWise Market and HomeGoods, Creative Loafing Tampa reports. Plans call for a 4,279-square-foot restaurant seating 87 opening later this year. Readers of Southern Living ranked 4 Rivers the top barbecue joint in the South in a 2020 poll. | Menu & prices.
TAMPA, FL
William Bernard “Bud” Jeffries, 48

William Bernard “Bud” Jeffries completed his life’s journey unexpectedly Friday, January 21, 2022 at the age of 48 in Lakeland, FL. A lifetime resident of Lakeland, Bud was born August 31, 1973. While he made his home and raised his family in Lakeland, his career as a Professional Performing Strongman took him across the country, visiting all of the contiguous United States. Bud was a motivational speaker, author, strength coach and ordained minister. He also coached the weightlifting team at McKeel Academy in Lakeland. He competed in Powerlifting, All-Around Weightlifting, Strongman, Highland Games, MMA, and played offensive lineman for the University of Florida. He toured extensively as a professional performing strongman with an anti-bullying assembly for students from Pre-K to Senior High, traveling on the road for nine months of the year.
LAKELAND, FL
Dorothy S. Reinsch, 90

Dorothy S. Reinsch passed away at her home on Friday, January 7, 2022, with her two loving cats by her side. She was 90 years old, born February 24, 1931. She was born and raised in suburban Chicago, Illinois. Dorothy, a recent graduate with a degree from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition, married Robert T. Reinsch, another recent graduate as a mechanical engineer, on August 6, 1952. They lived in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and finally Florida. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta honor society. After moving to Lakeland, she was active with Welcome Wagon, Garden Club, and her church. She also taught migrant children before becoming a schoolteacher with Polk County. She later received a Master of Science in Science Education from Florida Institute of Technology in 1977.
LAKELAND, FL
Brandon Clark Named as Third Leader of The Ruthvens in 64 Years

Joe P. Ruthven came to Lakeland from South Carolina in 1957 with his bride, the daughter of a prominent local family whose brother would someday be governor of Florida, and opened an OK Tires store on Memorial Boulevard with a partner. When OK Tires & Rubber’s corporate office determined Lakeland...
LAKELAND, FL
Neo-Nazi Leader with Lakeland Roots Faces Arizona Charges

A former Lakeland man who is the “commander” of a neo-Nazi group called the National Socialist Movement will appear in an Arizona court Thursday to answer three charges, including one felony, related to a 2021 incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at Black men in a hotel parking lot.
LAKELAND, FL
