17-year-old dies after being shot near Parkside and Hayes St. in Salinas

By Joronica Vinluan
 4 days ago
SALINAS Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in north Salinas after a 17-year-old was shot Thursday night.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting near Parkside and Hayes Street on Thursday, just before 7 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 17-year-old male was shot. The individual was transported to the hospital.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KION Friday morning that that individual died as a result of their injuries.

Neighbors in the surrounding area during the shooting said they heard what sounded like fireworks and saw their windows shake.

"I went back in ready to relax when I heard a boom and the screaming of a female," said a local resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

Police arranged themselves up and down the street making sure nobody was going in or out of the neighborhood.

“We still do not have a lot of suspect information, but obviously our team of detectives have been working since the time of the incident," said Miguel Cabrera, PIO for Salinas PD.

A neighbor said that when she had moved to the neighborhood three years ago, she didn't realize that type of activity happened there.

"I was scared, I was almost in a panic," said the anonymous neighbor.

Police have considered this shooting as a homicide investigation and are looking to the community for help in finding anyone responsible.

Police did not provide identifying information on a suspect.

Anyone with info is asked to call Detective Chayenne Garcia at 831-758-7132. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also call the Salinas Police Department anonymous tip line at 831-775-4222.

Salinas Police are investigating a shooting near Parkside Street and Hayes Street.

Police said they arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. Authorities have taped off the area.

This is a developing story. KION will continue to provide updates as they unfold.

