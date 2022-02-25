ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Patricia Ann Mohrfeld Dobersch, 83

By Funeral home named below
 4 days ago

On Friday, February 18, 2022, Pat Dobersch, passed away at the age of 83 years. She was born, Patricia Ann Mohrfeld to Clem & Letty Mohrfeld, on November 13, 1938....

Robert “Bobby” McMullen, 74

Robert McMullen passed away on February 19th, 2022, at the age of 74. He lived in the Medulla Community of Lakeland for over 56 years. He lived on the same dirt road the entire time, only moving from his parents’ house to a house next door. In the last weeks of his life, his close family surrounded him with an outpouring of love and support.
LAKELAND, FL
Elizabeth G. Cortes, 89

Elizabeth G. Cortes, 89, of Lakeland, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. Her loving, kind and gracious heart was admired by all who had the privilege to know and work with her; humble service to others characterized her life. She was a devoted spouse, loving mother, grandmother, and dedicated friend. Elizabeth accomplished many things in her 89 years. Always service oriented, her hands were never idle as she sought to do good each day. Skilled in the art of homemaking, she used her heart and hands to bless the lives of others, nourishing their bodies as well as our souls. She left a legacy to her family of God’s amazing love and grace and set an example for her children and grandchildren that will lead them all their lives. Elizabeth exhibited extraordinary yet simple faith and grit in challenging times. She touched the lives of all within her family circle and considered her family her most prized possession.
LAKELAND, FL
Dorothy S. Reinsch, 90

Dorothy S. Reinsch passed away at her home on Friday, January 7, 2022, with her two loving cats by her side. She was 90 years old, born February 24, 1931. She was born and raised in suburban Chicago, Illinois. Dorothy, a recent graduate with a degree from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition, married Robert T. Reinsch, another recent graduate as a mechanical engineer, on August 6, 1952. They lived in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and finally Florida. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta honor society. After moving to Lakeland, she was active with Welcome Wagon, Garden Club, and her church. She also taught migrant children before becoming a schoolteacher with Polk County. She later received a Master of Science in Science Education from Florida Institute of Technology in 1977.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland, FL
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

