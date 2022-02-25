SOFTBALL Port Charlotte plays lights-out at North Port

NORTH PORT — On a night when Port Charlotte hitters struck out 16 times, the Pirates took advantage of some defensive lapses and pushed across enough runs to defeat North Port, 3-2, in a girls softball matchup Thursday night.

Each team could manage only five hits as the Bobcats’ Jewellie Vanderkous and the Pirates’ Alexis Puga battled through the early innings.

Port Charlotte scored in the top of the first inning as Mickey Coslor was hit by a pitch and stole second. Dava Hoffer’s soft liner fell in behind the mound for a base hit and Coslor raced home when the Bobcat infielders misplayed the ball.

North Port tied it up in the bottom of the first as the Bobcats loaded the bases on a single by Jasmine Rachal, a fielder’s choice and a hit batter. Peyton King coaxed a walk from Puga to force in the tying run.

After Hoffer’s single in the first, Vanderkous struck out the next eight Pirates and the Bobcats took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third on back-to-back doubles by Donnea Allen and Vanderkous.

Hoffer broke the string in the top of the fourth inning by lifting a high popup in front of home plate. Three North Port players converged on the ball but it fell between them as Hoffer raced to second base. Vanderkous got the next two batters, but Gia Graves followed with a shot into the gap in right center for a double to drive in Hoffer and tie the score.

Port Charlotte got what would prove to be the game-winning run in the fifth thanks once more to heads-up base running by Coslor. The Pirates shortstop singled with one out and stole second. When the throw from Bobcat catcher Cailinne Kelly sailed into center field, Coslor came around to score.

The Pirates then had to wait out a 30-minute delay in the top of the sixth inning when the lights abruptly went out.

“We were just trying to keep the momentum going so the girls were really excited through that,” Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor said. “They were dancing and having a good time so I think that carried on through after the lights got turned back on, so they did a good job staying in it and getting outs.”

After the delay, Hoffer replaced Puga on the mound and retired all six Bobcat batters she faced to close out the Pirates second win of the season.

“I told the girls, put the ball in play, they’re going to make mistakes,” Coslor said. “We’ve got a lot of really hard-working girls who really want a successful season, so they’re going to do whatever it takes to score some runs. We’re working on little things that are going to set us up for the future, so we’re not too focused on wins right now, but we’re very happy that we got a win tonight.”

North Port fell to 1-1 after opening its season with a win on Tuesday. Vanderkous went the distance and struck out the side three times.

“Jewellie did a great job on the mound,” Bobcats coach Chelsea Lowy said. “All credit to her. She definitely did her job. We had some errors on defense that were unfortunate and gave Port Charlotte a few extra outs, which they took advantage of.”

The Pirates (2-0) are off until Tuesday when they play host to Venice. North Port is back in action tonight with a home game against Ida Baker.

“Surviving a power failure was definitely a first in my coaching career,” Lowy said. “Fortunately the lights came on so we could finish out the game.”