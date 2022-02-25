Spider-Man: No Way Home - Behind-The-Scenes Sizzle Featurette

Click here to read the full article. In a move that was expected to happen, Universal has announced that they’re halting their theatrical releases in Russia given the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Universal hasn’t specified titles like other studios Warner Bros, Disney, Sony and Paramount which movies are being paused, because it’s undetermined how long this crisis will last.
Upcoming theatrical releases for Universal abroad include Focus Features’ Belfast, DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, Michael Bay’s Ambulance and Jurassic World Dominion.
