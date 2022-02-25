Atlanta Falcons: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL offseason

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made this NFL offseason very interesting- and stressful- for the franchise. First, he made it a point to scrub his social media clean of anything Cardinals-related, which left the sports world to speculate on exactly what the two-time Pro Bowler meant by the move. Then, Murray released a statement through his agent, Erik Burkhardt, who also just so happens to represent Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, essentially demanding a new contract from the organization in the politest way possible. Kingsbury spoke to reporters while at the NFL’s Scouting Combine and addressed Murray’s bold contract demands, dropping a truth bomb on the matter, as reported by Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

