Tiospaye Topa Lady Thunderhawks end season with a win against Crazy Horse

JOPLIN — The 2021-22 campaign ended abruptly for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Class 6 District 5 tournament. Entering the district tournament with 20 wins, the Lady ‘Jackets were granted the No. 6 seed, with the Carthage Tigers earning the No. 5 seed due to a win over LHS during the Pink and White Lady’s Classic. Lebanon (20-7 overall, 8-2 Ozark Conference) was matched up with No. 3 seed Republic. The Tigers are currently ranked No. 8 in the latest MBCA Class 6 polls. Altogether, five teams have been in the state rankings in the loaded district. The Tigers (21-6 overall) forced Lebanon into 18 turnovers and controlled most of the second half to hold on to a 67-53 win. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

35 MINUTES AGO