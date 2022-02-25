ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

VIDEO: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan ices Trae Young, Hawks with cold-blooded dagger

By R.P. Salao
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DeMar DeRozan does it again. The Chicago Bulls superstar just sank Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks with yet another game-winner in the closing seconds....

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s strong message to Tobias Harris after back-to-back poor games for Sixers

Tobias Harris continues to struggle for the Philadelphia 76ers, but James Harden and the rest of the Sixers are doing everything they can to get him back to his rhythm. After scoring just six points on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Harris finished with just 12 points on Sunday against the New York Knicks. While that is a more respectable outcome for the veteran scorer, it didn’t come easy as he scored just two points in three quarters before putting up some big shots in the final period.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Trae Young
Person
Deebo
The Spun

Look: Ty Lue’s Comment About The Lakers Is Going Viral

Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game. “We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#The Atlanta Hawks#Clutchpointsapp
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on Jordan Poole after Mavs meltdown

Playing without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors built up a 21-point lead against the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Warriors melted down in the fourth quarter and suffered an ugly 107-101 loss. The Dubs’ bench was especially poor in the defeat, with Jordan Poole scoring just four points and missing all seven of his shot attempts in only 19 minutes despite Thompson’s absence.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine, Billy Donovan sound off on Grizzlies loss that ended in DeMar DeRozan ejection

The Chicago Bulls tasted defeat for the first time in weeks as they fell to the Memphis Grizzlies, 116-110. Safe to say the team was not happy about it one bit. DeMar DeRozan’s sheen of invincibility seemed to have worn off for this game. While he did manage to pile on 31 points, it took him 29 shots to do it. The frustrations boiled over in the end, when he got ejected over arguing a non-call during the waning moments of the game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Shaq slaps Lakers with harsh reality amid LeBron James trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season has gone so terribly wrong that at this point, rumors have already emerged about the team potentially trading away LeBron James. Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has weighed in on this hot topic and the Hall of Fame big man had a harsh reality check for his beloved team.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
81K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy