Winter weather is back in the forecast, but this weekend will still feel more like spring down in the valleys. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday. While the snow piles up in the mountains, we might only get a few sprinkles in Spokane on Saturday. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will top out above average for the last time for a while. Expect a high in the mid to upper 40s in Spokane. Sunday will be cooler, but seasonable, with highs in the lower 40s. There’s a chance of a few sprinkles or flurries in Spokane, but the snow will continue in the mountains. Some of the northern valleys might also get some snow, but accumulations will be very light.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO