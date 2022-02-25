‘Walking Dead’ star Alicia Witt’s parents’ cause of death revealed

WORCESTER, Mass. — The parents of “Walking Dead” actress Alicia Witt died from the cold at their Massachusetts home in December, according to the death certificates of the couple.

Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, died from “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” according to death certificates obtained by the Telegram & Gazette of Worcester.

A representative for Alicia Witt did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

According to WFXT, Worcester police discovered the Witts on Dec. 20 while conducting a welfare check at their Worcester home.

Police did not suspect foul play in connection with the deaths, and authorities had ruled out carbon monoxide as a factor, the television station reported.

Alicia Witt, 46, said in an Instagram post last month that she had repeatedly offered her parents help, but was always refused, according to The Associated Press. She called her parents “fiercely stubborn” and said she had no idea their home had no heating, the news outlet reported.

“Every time I offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house,” Alicia Witt wrote. “I begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move -- but every time, they became furious with me, telling me I had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control.”

Neighbors said they were not aware of any heating issues at the Witts’ home, according to WFXT. The couple had been dealing with medical issues, neighbors told the news outlet.

In a statement obtained by “Entertainment Tonight,” Witt said she learned of her parents’ deaths after asking a cousin who lives near them to check on them.

On Jan. 25, Witt, who is also known for her roles in “Orange Is the New Black” and “Nashville,” spoke about her parents.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Witt stated in a Facebook post. “It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I’d gotten someone else involved. Knowing as soon as I heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. Knowing I would never hear their voices again. Beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream.”

©2022 Cox Media Group