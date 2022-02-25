ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling hires former Baylor coach Briles as top assistant

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhR1A_0eOaJWbM00
Brambling Briles Football FILE - Mount Vernon High School football coach Art Briles talks to players on the sideline Aug. 30, 2019, in Bonham, Texas. Grambling State football coach Hue Jackson has hired former Baylor coach Art Briles as offensive coordinator, the university confirmed Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Briles has not worked in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File) (Smiley N. Pool)

GRAMBLING, La. — (AP) — Grambling State football coach Hue Jackson has hired disgraced former Baylor coach Art Briles as offensive coordinator, the university confirmed Thursday.

Briles has not worked in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

Grambling has not made a formal announcement, but made Briles available for an exclusive interview with KTAL-TV in Shreveport.

In his interview, Briles said “reporting policies and procedures were not as available as they should have been" during his time at Baylor because the university did not have “a Title IX person” until the fall of 2015.

“You report what you know. We did the best we felt at the time. Apparently, it wasn’t good enough — it wasn’t good enough," Briles added. “I’m sorry for anybody that suffered any consequences because of it.”

At Grambling, Briles said he'll do “exactly what I’m required to do and what they expect of me, which is to be a very solid citizen, to be a positive leader on a day-in and day-out basis, to do everything I can do to protect our students and our student-athletes on campus.”

Briles coached at Baylor from 2008-15, going 65-37. Boasting one of then more prolific spread offenses in college football, the Bears were regularly ranked in the AP Top 25 during his tenure and twice received bids to major “New Years Six” bowls. Baylor had four 10-win seasons in a five-year span from 2011-15, after only winning 10 games once before that.

Before his time at Baylor, Briles coached at Houston from 2003-2007.

At Grambling, Briles takes over for Ted White, who left to join the NFL's Houston Texans.

Last summer, an NCAA panel cleared Briles of committing any rules violations, but also made it clear that it found Briles' conduct at Baylor unethical.

The NCAA infractions panel stated that Briles “failed to meet even the most basic expectations of how a person should react to the kind of conduct at issue in this case. Furthermore, as a campus leader, the head coach is held to an even higher standard. He completely failed to meet this standard.”

Baylor paid Briles more than $15 million after firing him. He later acknowledged making mistakes and apologized for “some bad things” that happened under his watch.

Briles coached briefly in Italy and then at a Texas high school in Mount Vernon.

Briles said he expects to face some backlash at Grambling and figures there's nothing he can say now to avoid that, but hopes he can show over time that he can be trusted to do what's expected of him.

“The only way you can gain trust is how you perform on a daily basis, how you interact with people on a daily basis. And then you have the opportunity to gain some trust,” Briles said in his TV interview. “There’s not a magic wand you can say it and then all of a sudden somebody is going to trust you. You have to earn that trust and that’s certainly what I’ll do.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Mark Richt shares why he hired offensive line coach Stacy Searels twice, at Georgia and Miami

ATHENS — Stacy Searels impressed coaches Mark Richt and Mack Brown so much that each hired the offensive line coach twice, and at two different schools apiece. It seems Georgia coach Kirby Smart is hoping once is all it takes for a productive and lasting relationship, as Searels is expected to be the choice to replace Matt Luke on the Bulldogs’ national championship offensive line.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia Basketball Set to Host Tennessee on Senior Night

Georgia (6-23, 1-15 SEC) vs. No. 17/17 Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC) Location: Stegeman Coliseum (10,523) in Athens, Ga. Watch: SEC Network (Tom Hart, pbp; Dane Bradshaw, analyst) Listen: Georgia Bulldog Sports Network – 103.7-FM, Gainesville. (Scott Howard, play-by-play; Chuck Dowdle, analyst; Adam Gillespie, producer) The Starting 5…. • Aaron...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Grambling, LA
Grambling, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Grambling, LA
Football
Grambling, LA
College Sports
WSB Radio

Georgia Faces Wofford Tuesday at Flour Field in Greenville

ATHENS ------The No. 14 Georgia Bulldogs hit the road for the first time this season as they battle Wofford at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.. First pitch set for 6 p.m, and the game will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. Also, it will be streamed on the Greenville Drive’s YouTube Channel.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

MLB makes final offer ahead of opening day lockout deadline

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Major League Baseball made a “best and final” offer to locked out players about 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline and threatened to start canceling regular season games if the sides don't reach a deal. After making progress during...
MLB
WSB Radio

NFL, Nielsen survey finds two-thirds of U.S. saw Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Approximately two-thirds of the United States watched the Super Bowl, according to a survey conducted by the National Football League and Nielsen. Nielsen reported the total audience on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and NFL digital platforms averaged 112.3 million viewers for the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.
NFL
WSB Radio

MLB, players resume talks as new lockout deadline nears

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association resumed negotiations Tuesday just 3 1/2 hours before the owners' deadline for a deal that would end the lockout and salvage opening day. After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours on Monday...
MLB
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
56K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy