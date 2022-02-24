ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MN WEATHER: Temps Slowly Rising Into Average Range This Weekend

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bundle up for another dangerously cold overnight. Snow totals from the storm system that rolled across the Twin Cities and the south metro Thursday were mostly just short of 2 inches, while the southeastern...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

restorationnewsmedia.com

Temps could soar to 80 before weekend cold front

As often happens in our area near the end of February, weather conditions are expected to take us on a wide-swinging ride through the weekend. The start will be more like early April, the end more like January. Tuesday continues Monday’s warm-up as the controlling high-pressure ridge moves offshore and...
WALB 10

Tranquil weather through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain moved out just as quickly as it moved in this morning. Behind Friday’s cold front drier and much cooler air is filtering in on brisk northwest winds. Tonight winds diminish and temperatures tumble into the upper 30s low 40s for a chilly start to the weekend.
KRQE News 13

Warmer weather returns into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow has already melted from this morning in Albuquerque. Warmer weather will be returning across the state into the weekend. This morning’s winter storm dropped a few to several inches of snowfall around the Albuquerque metro, north to Los Alamos, west to Gallup, east to the East Mountains, and south to the Sacramento Mountains. The snow in Albuquerque has already melted as the sun returned Thursday afternoon. It will be a cold night in the wake of Wednesday night’s cold front, with temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s for many.
WOKV

Buresh Blog: Teachers! - Weather Class... Jan. Temps-6th Warmest... Water Temps.... Rising Sea Level

Jacksonville, FL — Attention teachers! This (designed for K-12) is a pretty cool opportunity that includes at least some of the expenses paid. From the N.W.S.:. Tomorrow’s hydrologists and meteorologists are the students we inspire today to pursue STEM. This is a great opportunity to help teachers do that! Applications are being accepted now through March 25th for the AMS Education Program’s 2022 summer courses, Project Ocean and Project Atmosphere. These competitive and highly-respected professional development courses include online and in-person components and field experiences. All travel expenses are covered and participants receive stipends and earn graduate credit upon successful completion. These courses also count toward becoming a Certified AMS Teacher! To further support teachers, the AMS is currently waiving the $150 application fee. These courses, with sponsorship from ONR, NOAA, and NASA are terrific opportunities to learn from experts from across the AMS community, connect with other outstanding teachers, and have the earth science experience of a lifetime!
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temps rebound heading into the weekend

PHOENIX — After a cool and breezy period in Arizona, expect warmer temps heading into the weekend!. Breezes across the state will die down after sunset and remain light through Sunday. Temperatures behind our latest storm will gradually climb over the next few days, with Valley highs in the...
restorationnewsmedia.com

No weekend rain; mild temps through midweek

High pressure is expected to provide our area with dry conditions and plenty of bright sunshine through Monday. Temperatures, meanwhile, promise to be very comfortable by Monday and stay mild at least through Wednesday. A weak high pressure system will start the weekend after a front’s passage Friday, but a...
KCBD

Beautiful weekend with warm temps, plenty of sunshine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A spring-like weekend with highs climbing above average. Enjoy it now as cold temps are in the forecast next week. Quiet to start our weekend, waking up with temps this morning in the 20s and 30s, clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s across the South Plains. Not expecting much if any cloud cover today and winds will remain steady from the south around 10-15 mph.
Gazette

Colorado Springs weather: Temps to increase this weekend after days of bitter cold

-- It's not exactly a complete turnaround, but Colorado Springs is expected to see warmer weather starting Thursday. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-20s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. It is a significant change compared to earlier in the week, when El Paso County had what the weather service called "dangerously" low wind chill values.
NBCMontana

Fantastic weekend ahead with warming temps, but tracking next weather maker

Beautiful weather is expected today and into the weekend as high pressure builds in. Saturday will feature highs mainly in the mid to upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will feature highs in the 30s and 40s, however the trend has been for more cloud cover area wide. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits and 10s.
ENVIRONMENT

