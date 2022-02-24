MN WEATHER: Temps Slowly Rising Into Average Range This Weekend

Jacksonville, FL — Attention teachers! This (designed for K-12) is a pretty cool opportunity that includes at least some of the expenses paid. From the N.W.S.:. Tomorrow’s hydrologists and meteorologists are the students we inspire today to pursue STEM. This is a great opportunity to help teachers do that! Applications are being accepted now through March 25th for the AMS Education Program’s 2022 summer courses, Project Ocean and Project Atmosphere. These competitive and highly-respected professional development courses include online and in-person components and field experiences. All travel expenses are covered and participants receive stipends and earn graduate credit upon successful completion. These courses also count toward becoming a Certified AMS Teacher! To further support teachers, the AMS is currently waiving the $150 application fee. These courses, with sponsorship from ONR, NOAA, and NASA are terrific opportunities to learn from experts from across the AMS community, connect with other outstanding teachers, and have the earth science experience of a lifetime!

