ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Local nonprofit advocates for those who are blind or visually impaired

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEyesight not what it used to be? We all know that can make things like reading, shopping, or cooking difficult. Vision impairment affects millions of Americans,...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Nonprofit organization donates life-changing technology for blind children

A group of children celebrated a rare opportunity Tuesday. Ten legally blind children received top-of-the-line technology to help them see more clearly. The children were selected based on recommendations from teachers, doctors and community leaders. National nonprofit Sight Savers America provided the Onyx Electronic video magnifier to each family free...
JACKSON, MS
Channel 3000

The Big Share hopes to raise $500,000 for local nonprofits

Tuesday marks the eighth annual The Big Share event, hosted by Community Shares of Wisconsin online to raise funds for local nonprofits focused on social and environmental justice. The campaign, themed “Make Change Happen,” has a $500,000 goal for its 70 nonprofit partners, targeting 5,000 individual donations at the end...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vega
Appalachian News-Express

Hellier nonprofit honors local woman with surprise party

A prominent woman in the Hellier community celebrated her 101st birthday on Feb. 25 with a surprise party hosted by a local non-profit organization. Juanita Blevins, of Hellier, was born in 1921, and for many years, she lived by a holler in Marrowbone, where she attended the former Hellier High School. Through the years, Blevins has developed a long history with the community — from starting her own restaurant, to working at Millard High School, to being an avid church-goer at Hellier Missionary Baptist Church and Alleghany Free Will Baptist Church, to teaching Sunday School, to assisting local mothers with their home births many years ago.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WTAJ

Centre Library’s new tech to aid visually impaired

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Library System is helping visually impaired community members start a new chapter. The Bellefonte Library is now equipped with five handheld and two desktop video magnifiers to make reading more accessible for patrons with low vision. This first-of-its-kind technology is thanks to a $10,000 donation from North […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Americans#Hawai I#The American Foundation#Hpr#Hab
The Independent

Mandatory vaccine rules for health and social care staff scrapped from mid-March

Health and social care workers in England will no longer be required by law to be vaccinated against Covid-19, after a consultation saw the vast majority of people support the move.Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines came into force for care home staff in November last year, and were due to be introduced for frontline NHS and wider social care staff in regulated settings from April 1.Earlier this year, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the House of Commons that he believed it was “no longer proportionate” to require vaccination as a condition of deployment under law.The Government has now confirmed the regulations making...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy