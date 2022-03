Vegans are far more interested in open relationships than meat-eaters, according to a new survey.Nearly 34 per cent of vegans and vegetarians are interested in an open relationship, compared to just 20 per cent of the general population, according to an analysis of user data from Veggly, a dating app for vegans and vegetarians.The findings also show that three quarters (73.4 per cent) of the dating app’s users are interested in long term, monogamous relationships.More than half (56 per cent) are interested in “one-off dates”, while over a third (33.8 per cent) are interested in open relationship. Just over half...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO