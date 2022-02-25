ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old girl hospitalized after falling out of Santa Ana home’s window

By Sareen Habeshian, Chip Yost
 4 days ago

A 3-year-old girl remains hospitalized Thursday after falling out of a third-story window earlier this month.

On Feb. 11, Santa Ana police responded to an alley off 15th Street, where they learned a child got onto a couch, leaned up against a window and fell out, landing in the alley, Sgt. Maria Lopez told KTLA.

Police say they don’t know if there was a screen on the window.

Little Kaylee Arevalo has since survived two surgeries.

Doctors told her family there are two potential scenarios, the girl’s mother, Wendy Liborio, told police in Spanish. The first was that she may not live through her first surgery — but she did. The second was that if she did live through the surgery, there was a possibility that she would not be able to to walk or speak again.

But so far, her progress has been great, Liborio says, adding that she hopes that with her faith, her daughter’s condition will continue to improve.

The 3-year-old’s mother advised other parents to be more cautious with how their home is set up and to take care of such things as soon as possible

Homicide and child abuse detectives from the Santa Ana Police Department went to the home Thursday to drop off some gifts for the family. They say this is not a criminal case but rather a terrible accident.

KTLA

1 injured in shark attack off coast of San Miguel Island

One person was injured Saturday in a shark attack off the coast of San Miguel Island in Santa Barbara County. Coast Guard Petty Officer Aidan Cooney said Monday morning that the person was transported via helicopter to the hospital in stable condition. Cooney declined to provide any identifying or personal information about the victim, including […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man, 17-year-old girl fatally shot in San Bernardino

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found fatally shot in San Bernardino over the weekend, police said. The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Arrowhead Avenue, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The victims were found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. One of […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Father who killed 3 kids at Sacramento church was under restraining order and still had gun: Police

The 39-year-old man who killed his three children and another person at a Sacramento church during a supervised visit Monday had been the subject of a restraining order by the children’s mother, authorities said. Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities are investigating how he got the firearm despite the court […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Attempted homicide suspect who led authorities on dangerous chase from L.A. to O.C. taken into custody

An attempted homicide suspect who led authorities on a dangerous pursuit from Los Angeles to Orange County has been taken into custody after apparently trying to steal another vehicle. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said the pursuit began in the Lakewood area and the driver was described as “extremely dangerous.” Authorities requested backup from […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2-year-old boy found in car stolen in Northern California

Authorities in Northern California found a 2-year-old boy still inside a car that was stolen before dawn in the San Francisco Bay Area. An officer found the 3-foot-tall child and the missing car Sunday evening about 4 miles from where he’d been abducted. “As a precautionary measure Jacob has been taken to a local hospital,” […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTLA

Woman shot several times in Pasadena, police say

A woman was shot multiple times in Pasadena Sunday afternoon, police said. The woman, who is believed to be about 25 years old, was shot in the 1300 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., according to Lt. Lemos of the Pasadena Police Department. The victim was involved in a physical altercation […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

1 dead in rollover crash along 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

One person was killed in a rollover crash along the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills late Tuesday morning. The crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. along the eastbound side of the highway near the transition with the 405 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. An SUV flipped several times and landed on the westbound […]
