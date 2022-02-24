ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNK has an unnamed new title running in Unreal Engine in the works

By Max Fagandini
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSNK has been enjoying a well-earned return to form over the last few years with the successes of 2019’s Samurai Shodown and this year’s King of Fighters XV. A large part of the games’ warm reception was down to their great look and feel, running in Unreal Engine for the first...

TechSpot

Microsoft explicitly confirms it will keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'World Of Warcraft' Looks Astounding In Unreal Engine 5 Overhaul

Anyone who is into PC gaming knows that fans love to make their beloved games look even prettier. Even better when they appear to be very good at it. A recent overhaul saw GTA V receive a complete graphical update, while several modders have been injecting Pokemon Legends: Arceus with some much needed quality of life improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Epic's Matrix demo built using Unreal Engine 5 amasses 6 million downloads

Epic Games' The Matrix Awakens, an interactive tech demo for its upcoming Unreal Engine 5 platform, has amassed more than 6 million downloads since the company released the free software on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles on Dec. 9. It's an impressive figure for what largely amounts to...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'GRID Legends' Launches Today With Fresh Story Mode and Cross-Platform Multiplayer

A year after it was announced during E3, the highly-anticipated racing title GRID Legends is finally here. With more than 100 vehicles in its library for you to play with, the new GRID title comes with its very own unique story and career mode thrusting players in the midst of a dramatic mixed-reality set. Once you’ve completed the story portion, you’ll be able to access the full career mode, where you can fight for more championships and enter a host of new events. Of course, there’ll also be an online multiplayer element, which is now both cross-platform and cross-generation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Beta Announced

Square Enix announced earlier in the month it planned to release Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent in Europe in North America which would mark the first time it's gotten a wider release than just in Japan. At the time, there were talks of a beta for those who wanted to try out the game, and while the beta isn't here just yet, those interested now have the opportunity to sign up for the opportunity to try it early via pre-registrations.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Elden Ring review: The most accessible game FromSoftware has ever made – but don’t call it easy

FromSoftware games are difficult, but the fact their difficulty is not defined by exclusion has made them both rewarding and incredibly popular. Besting a boss after hours of memorising their attack patterns is all part of the fun.Elden Ring is by far the most accessible game the developer has made, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Rather than lowering the difficulty ceiling, it has instead raised the floor.By throwing open the doors of its vast world, Elden Ring maintains the genre’s reputation for challenge without being marred by artificial barriers to entry.With an updated combat system that combines Sekiro with...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Pokémon MMO 3D' Is A Massive Unreal Engine RPG

It’s almost been an entire month now since Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released, if you can believe it. For the most part, I think it’s safe to say that most fans have been really happy with the game, which offered a welcome change to the gameplay formula we’ve all become so very used to over the last (almost) 26 years. In our review, our very own James Daly called it “the evolution fans have waited for”, and “a joy to delve into”.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘The House Of The Dead: Remake’ rated for Google Stadia

The House Of The Dead: Remake may be coming to more than just Nintendo Switch, as an ESRB rating has been spotted for the game on Google Stadia. The remake was originally only announced for Nintendo Switch when it was revealed in 2021 as part of an Indie World showcase. Now an official ESRB rating points towards the game coming to Google Stadia and perhaps more platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

ARK: Survival Evolved and more hit PlayStation Plus in March

Sony announced its PlayStation Plus lineup of free games coming to the service in March. They include the massively multiplayer online title ARK: Survival Evolved, the Sonic the Hedgehog racing spinoff Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner, and Ghosts of Tsushima: Legends. The new titles will be available to claim starting on...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 May Not Be the Next Zelda Game

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is supposedly releasing this year, but it may not be the next Zelda game released. Fans of the long-running Nintendo series are increasingly desperate for not just a release date for the game, but any information on the long-awaited sequel. Unfortunately, Nintendo still doesn't have an update for these fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Not only have things been quiet on the Breath of the Wild 2 front, but on the Zelda front in general, which is odd for a variety of reasons. There's no Zelda game releasing in the first half of this year, and if Breath of the Wild 2 doesn't hit, it looks like there will be any Zelda this year. That said, according to a well-known Nintendo leaker, Nintendo isn't going to let this happen. Breath of the Wild 2 is apparently not the only Zelda game in development and it's apparently not the only Zelda game that could release this year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Console Exclusive The Ascent Is Coming to PlayStation

The Ascent is coming to PlayStation consoles next month, developer Neon Giant announced this week. The game was first released back in July 2021 as a console exclusive on the Xbox systems but also was available through the PC platform. It's a cyberpunk, bullet-riddled shooter where players fight their way from the bottom of the industrial ladder to the upper ranks of the corporations that rule the land. It'll be playable on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on March 24th.
VIDEO GAMES

