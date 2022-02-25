ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did Richard Flood leave Grey’s Anatomy, role of Cormac Hayes?

Cover picture for the articleWhy did Richard Flood leave Grey’s Anatomy? It makes sense to wonder that after Cormac Hayes’ abrupt exit from the hospital. He claimed that he wanted to move his kids back to Ireland in the aftermath of Owen’s request to him at the end of last year. He didn’t want to...

purewow.com

This Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Says a Return to the Show Is ‘Totally a Possibility’

Is there another doctor coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital?. Grey’s Anatomy fans have seen the return of beloved characters in recent seasons, from Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd) to T.R. Knight (George O’Malley) and even Kate Walsh (Addison Montgomery). Now, it seems Jesse Williams (AKA Dr. Jackson Avery) is open to the idea of returning to the show as well.
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy: Major Cast Member Set to Leave Series in Next Episode

A series regular on Grey's Anatomy is leaving in the next episode of the ABC medical drama. Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for the midseason premiere of Season 18, and Deadline reports actor Richard Flood, who plays Grey Sloan's pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes, will be making an exit in Episode 10. Flood made his Grey's Anatomy debut in Season 16 as a recurring character and was bumped up to a series regular the following season. His story arc originally set Hayes up as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but that storyline stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richard Flood
Nick Marsh
SheKnows

Station 19 Preview: Hang Onto Your Helmets, ‘People Are Going to Die’ When the Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Returns

“We have to get down there, and we have to save him.”. Station 19 may not have ended its winter finale back in December with a cliffhanger, but it’s certainly going to be picking up with one! The show’s returning from its break on Thursday, February 24, with a Grey’s Anatomy crossover as the firefighters do their best to save Grey Sloan Memorial’s Owen Hunt. The doc plunged over a precipice in the hospital show’s midseason finale, and it’s going to take the combined efforts of both series to save him.
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star lines up Euphoria reunion in new movie

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane is set to reunite onscreen with Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney in upcoming gritty drama National Anthem. The actor, who played Dr Mark Sloan in the long-running medical drama and is now earning acclaim for his performance as Nate Jacobs' father Cal in the HBO hit, is one of three new additions to the cast, along with Zahn McClarnon (Hawkeye, Westworld) and mixed martial artist Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.
SheKnows

Grey’s Anatomy Preview: Owen’s Fate Revealed as Primetime Sudser Hits Major Milestone

Cliffhangers don’t come much more literal than the one which found Grey’s Anatomy doc Owen trapped in a car as it plunged over a precipice in the final seconds of the midseason finale. “If I don’t make it,” he told co-worker Hayes, “tell Teddy and my kids that I love them!” And when the show returns from its winter break on Thursday, February 24, we’ll finally learn whether those might have been Hunt’s final words.
Popculture

ETOnline.com

'Grey's Anatomy': Kim Raver Teases Owen's Fate in Midseason Premiere (Exclusive)

Grey's Anatomy left off on a literal cliffhanger and when it returns from its winter hiatus Thursday, the drama and tension is kicking up tenfold. In the new episode, "No Time to Die," the action picks back up after the SUV Teddy (Kim Raver), Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Cormac (Richard Flood) were in as they were on their way to transport a donor heart for Owen's nephew, Farouk, was on the edge of a cliff. While Teddy and Cormac were able to escape in time to try and deliver the donor heart, Owen was left trapped inside as the SUV fell 100 feet down the steep ravine. With Owen's fate up in the air and the impending aftermath spelling doom for the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Raver teased Thursday's return will answer all the questions viewers have been waiting months for.
Parade

Grey's Anatomy Shocker! A Series Regular Exits, But Not Who We Expected—Find Out Who's Leaving and When

Well, Grey’s Anatomy fans, we went into the Season 18 midseason premiere on Thursday, Feb. 24 braced for a major cast member departure, and we got one… just not the one we expected. After making a dramatic entrance in Season 16 as Dr. Cormac “McWidow” Hayes, recently minted series regular Richard Flood is departing the series for good following the car accident that left Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in critical condition. Here’s what we know about Flood’s exit from Grey’s Anatomy, Owen’s health and where Hayes is headed after leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
E! News

Wait, Ellen Pompeo Hasn't Seen "Most" of Grey's Anatomy

Watch: Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers. Looks like Dr. Meredith Grey doesn't watch medical dramas in her free time!. During the Feb. 23 episode of Ellen Pompeo's podcast, Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo, the Shondaland star revealed that she hasn't watched "most" episodes of Grey's Anatomy. Pompeo shared this confession with her guest Martha Stewart, explaining that she has been starring as the titular character for 18 seasons and is "not even close" to watching or remembering all of the episodes.
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy season 18 confirms "pretty big event" for episode 400

Grey's Anatomy season 18 spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff is already raising expectations for the show's 400th episode. Unless there are unexpected delays due to COVID-19, the landmark episode will actually be doubling as the season 18 finale later in the spring. Filming had previously been halted at the height of Omicron.
Glamour

What to Watch the Week of February 20: This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy Returns and the Original Law & Order Is Back

Watch this: Now that the Winter Olympics are over, the rest of the broadcast networks return with new episodes for fan favorites like This Is Us, Young Sheldon, Grey's Anatomy, and more. Meanwhile, over in the streaming space, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drops episodes three and four, while Netflix unveils their big budget historical drama, Vikings: Valhalla.
Us Weekly

CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Boss Makes ‘Rare’ Promise Regarding What's To Come In Season 18

The wait is almost over. Just one more week until Grey’s Anatomy returns for its Season 18 spring premiere — a crossover with Station 19 where we’ll finally learn the fates of Owen Hunt and the other characters left hanging in the winter finale. While we have some ideas about what we want to see when our favorite Seattle surgeons resurface for the rest of Season 18, showrunner Krista Vernoff has uncharacteristically provided a full-on confirmation of what we can expect — or rather what we shouldn’t expect.
Elite Daily

Ellen Pompeo Revealed She's Barely Watched Any Grey's Anatomy Episodes

After 18 seasons and 392 episodes, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo admitted she has never watched the complete series in its entirety. During her Feb. 23 episode of her Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo podcast, the actress revealed she never has an interest in watching the series on air after she’s finished filming. Ellen Pompeo’s statements about not watching her hit show Grey’s Anatomy are surprising — to say the least — so let’s have her explain.
KATU.com

Helen Meets the New Sexy Doctor on "Grey's Anatomy"

Helen had a lot of fun chatting with the new sexy doctor, Greg Tarzan Davis aka Dr. Jordan Wright starring on Grey's Anatomy. "Grey's Anatomy" has all new episodes starting tonight @ 9 right here on KATU. Click here for more information about Greg "Tarzan".
