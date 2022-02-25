Why did Richard Flood leave Grey’s Anatomy, role of Cormac Hayes?

Grey's Anatomy left off on a literal cliffhanger and when it returns from its winter hiatus Thursday, the drama and tension is kicking up tenfold. In the new episode, "No Time to Die," the action picks back up after the SUV Teddy (Kim Raver), Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Cormac (Richard Flood) were in as they were on their way to transport a donor heart for Owen's nephew, Farouk, was on the edge of a cliff. While Teddy and Cormac were able to escape in time to try and deliver the donor heart, Owen was left trapped inside as the SUV fell 100 feet down the steep ravine. With Owen's fate up in the air and the impending aftermath spelling doom for the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Raver teased Thursday's return will answer all the questions viewers have been waiting months for.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO