'The Case Study Of Vanitas' Part 2, Episode 19: How To Watch Online [Spoilers]

By Tarun Mazumdar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vanitas is desperate to save Chloé in "The Case Study of Vanitas" Part 2, Episode 19. The new episode is called "Canorus." The official website has released the spoiler stills and synopsis of Episode 19. Vanitas knows that even if he uses the power of the Book of Vanitas, he cannot...

