ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Senate Leaders Vow to Pass Paid Family Leave Policy This Year

By Danielle E. Gaines
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 4 days ago

Top leaders in the Maryland Senate vowed Thursday to pass a paid family leave program this legislative session.

Sen. President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said the legislation, which has been introduced twice so far this term without gaining traction, is “going to pass this year.”

“For over two years, we have suffered through an unbelievable, unimaginable pandemic. Marylanders are still struggling to support their families,” Ferguson said. “Now, more than ever … as we think about what the world looks like moving forward, Marylanders need to have the support they need to get through their toughest moments in the future.”

Ferguson was joined by several lawmakers in making the commitment; House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) listed the bill among the chamber’s top priorities earlier this year.

The Time to Care Act , sponsored by Sen. Antonio L. Hayes (D-Baltimore City) and Del. Kris Valderrama (D-Prince George’s), would allow all Marylanders, both part-time and full-time employees who have worked 680 hours in the past year, to take 12 weeks of paid leave following childbirth or to take care of themselves or a family member experiencing serious health issues.

Maryland would be the tenth state to enact a paid family leave program if the bill passes into law. Washington, D.C. also has a paid family leave law.

“While some states and corporations and nearly every other developed country on the globe have taken a purposeful and strategic approach to family leave, Maryland has remained behind, stuck in a framework from the past that ignores the realities that the modern workplace and workforce have,” said Hayes.

Depending on their salaries, workers would receive a partial wage replacement of between $50 and $1,000 a week.

The program would work by establishing a statewide family leave insurance program, which would include contributions — split evenly by an employee and employer — up to 0.75% of an employee’s wages. Legislative analysts estimate that annual revenue into the insurance pool would reach $1.8 billion by 2027.

Business groups and some lawmakers remain concerned about the cost of establishing the insurance program, which is expected to require an average weekly contribution of $7.04 for Maryland workers, split equally between an employee and their employer. The maximum weekly contribution is expected to be about $20 split equally.

Sen. Shelly Hettleman (D-Baltimore County) said paid leave programs can help companies save money by retaining long-term employees when they need to take medical or family leave.

“The state of Maryland needs to attract and retain the best workforce we can, which is only possible if we offer a high quality of life with competitive benefits from employers,” Hettleman said.

Ricarra Jones, political director of 1199 Service Employees International Union, said advocates want to be sure the bill covers all workers, replaces a significant share of lost wages, is affordable to businesses and individuals, and protects workers from adverse actions if they use leave.

Sen. Joanne Benson (D-Prince George’s) said paid family leave “should not be viewed as a privilege, but as something that is humane and just.”

The House and Senate versions of the bill were considered at bill hearings earlier this month.

The post Senate Leaders Vow to Pass Paid Family Leave Policy This Year appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Urban Milwaukee

Senate Passes a Dozen Voting Bills

Once again on Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature locked horns on voting. In the Senate, Republicans passed a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would bar outside donors from helping local governments defray the cost of managing an election. They also passed a dozen bills on voting...
WISCONSIN STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Maryland lawmakers voice support for paid family leave bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democrats expressed their resolve Thursday to approve a paid family and medical leave insurance program in the state this year, with Senate President Bill Ferguson saying emphatically: “It's going to pass this year.”. The measure, which also has support in the House of...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
WLBT

Senate passes income tax bill

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Republican-led Mississippi Senate has passed a bill that would cut hundreds of millions of dollars in state revenue by phasing out part of the income tax and reducing the sales tax on groceries. The vote Wednesday was 40-11. The vote sets up a showdown in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

US supreme court hears case that could limit Biden’s bid to fight climate crisis

The US supreme court was on Monday hearing a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. The administration is already dealing with congressional refusal to enact the climate change proposals in Joe Biden’s Build Better Back plan. Now the justices are taking up an appeal from 19 mostly Republican-led states and coal companies over whether the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parental Leave#Paid Leave#Family Leave#Senate Leaders#Marylanders#House#The Time To Care Act
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Paid Family Leave Coalition to Host Annapolis Rally for Time To Care Act

With the Maryland legislative session in full gear, advocacy groups are planning to host a rally in Annapolis Monday to push lawmakers to pass paid family and medical leave. The Time To Care Act of 2022 would create a family and medical leave insurance program, allowing employees to take up to 12 weeks of paid […] The post Paid Family Leave Coalition to Host Annapolis Rally for Time To Care Act appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Herald-Dispatch

WV Senate passes bill to stop school workers from getting annual leave upfront

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate on Monday passed a bill that would stop teachers from receiving all their 15 annual leave days at the start of each school year. Teachers and other public school workers would instead accrue 1.5 days per month of employment under Senate Bill 509, if the House of Delegates also passes the legislation. Teachers’ annual employment periods are generally 10 months.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Urban Milwaukee

Parental paid leave policy has Milwaukee leading by example

It was truly a high honor to be a part of the historic City Hall signing ceremony this morning for legislation creating the first parental paid leave policy for City of Milwaukee employees. I am proud to say that this policy – which I envisioned and championed – will be a life-changing and positive tool for reducing inequality and improving health outcomes for everyone in our city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KAAL-TV

House DFL prioritizing paid family and medical leave

(KSTP) - With a projected $7.7 billion budget surplus, Democrats and Republicans say there’s an opportunity to make fundamental changes to Minnesota policies that might not be possible again for a generation. Republicans generally eye tax cuts and tax reform, while Democrats generally want to strengthen social safety net...
MINNESOTA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Senate passes revamped water bill

With a key lawmaker saying he wanted to clarify and counter “purposeful misinformation,” the Senate on Thursday changed a controversial measure that critics said could affect Everglades restoration projects. The measure (SB 2508) had drawn opposition from Gov. Ron DeSantis and critics such as fishing guides who raced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Town Square LIVE News

Paid leave bill is a product of compromise, sponsor says

The paid family and medical leave bill expected to be considered by the General Assembly this year includes changes from the original proposal that the sponsor says reflect compromises with stakeholders. The Healthy Delaware Families Act, more commonly referred to as the paid leave bill, would create a statewide insurance program to provide up to 80% of wages for eligible ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Senator Says Republicans Only Deserve to Govern if They Adopt His Agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent Senate Republican said on Saturday that his party would not deserve to govern after November's midterm elections unless it was willing to adopt his controversial agenda that has rankled some Republicans and drawn attacks from Democrats. Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National...
ORLANDO, FL
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
275
Followers
134
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy