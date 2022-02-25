ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Opinion | Nutrition in the U.S. is too Eurocentric

By About the Writer
Pitt News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthy eating in our country is often reduced to salads and smoothies, and we are doing ourselves a huge disservice by viewing health through such a narrow lens. Nutrition and dieting in the United States have always had a Eurocentric focus, and this stems from the fact that much of the...

pittnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Almonds: Nutrition and health benefits

Almonds have been linked with a number of health benefits and are regularly recommended as an addition to a healthy and balanced diet by dietitians. Almonds are also the most popular nuts in the United States. A favorite of dieters, in recent years almonds have become famous for their versatility and health benefits.
NUTRITION
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Science#Nutrition Education#Vegetarian Protein#Nutritional#Europeans#Asian#Americanized#Chinese
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nutrition
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
Reading Eagle

U.S. energy policy must stop empowering Russia (opinion)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has plunged Europe into crisis with his invasion of Ukraine. His stated goals are to destabilize the country to bring it back under Russia’s control. In response, it’s time we hit Putin where he knows it will hurt — through the energy sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The Planet

Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
townandcountrymag.com

Russian Oligarchs Are on the Run

As rockets fall and tanks roll on the cities and towns of Ukraine, the rest of the world has borne witness with an unprecedented intensity, due almost entirely to the internet. Anyone who has scrolled social media in the last few days has seen dozens of disturbing images from the ground in Ukraine, protests from St. Petersburg to Sydney to Times Square, and iconic buildings around the globe illuminated in blue and yellow. Plus there is the intel gleaned from Twitter and foreign news organizations that are now more globally available than ever, not to mention the internet’s own direct role in the conflict—reports of Ukrainian hackers combating Russian propaganda and Anonymous taking over Russian airwaves to play the Ukrainian national anthem, to name two examples.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy