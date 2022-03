The Miami Hurricanes took two of three from Harvard over the weekend and moved up two spots in the D1Baseball poll to No. 22. Miami (7-1) lost its first game of the season on Friday 11-6 in the first game in nearly two years for Harvard (1-2), which was disappointing. The Hurricanes bounced back with a strong pitching effort in the second game winning 2-1 and then put together a complete performance in the finale with a 10-0 win.

