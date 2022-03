Spoilers ahead for the revival premiere of Law & Order on NBC, called "The Right Thing." The long-awaited revival of the original Law & Order has officially arrived on NBC, making creator Dick Wolf's dreams come true after more than a decade off the air. Wolf has had plenty of other shows going strong since the end of the original Law & Order with Season 20 back in 2010, and Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime have kept the franchise going. Somewhat surprisingly, the Season 21 premiere didn't feature any SVU or OC characters crossing over even for a cameo. And I, even as a longtime fan of SVU and never missing an episode of OC, have to say: the original might be better off without crossovers.

