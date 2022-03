CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Not many people can say lived within the same walls as one of America’s Founding Fathers, but for the right price, you could be one. The Governor’s House, as it is now known, is up for sale in Downtown Charleston for a whopping price of $7.495 million. The 9,887 sqft property on […]

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO