Foie gras: 'Sickening' footage shows need for ban, activists say

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal rights groups have released footage of ducks in France being force-fed in a bid to persuade ministers not to drop plans to ban foie gras imports. Activists say the covert filming, captured in December, shows "sickening" mistreatment and the violation of several French welfare laws. Last week it...

Comments / 70

James Koloski
3d ago

I raise pekin ducks and muscovy ducks. Free range. I never never butcher them. I just cant. Theyre my pets

Reply(2)
24
sos
3d ago

Barbaric cruel way to have food on your plate 🥵😡🥵😡‼️‼️. Ban all Horrific practices 🖤❌🛑💯

Reply(5)
23
Roleen
2d ago

Inhumane and cruel- I’m appalled & angry it’s not a practice that’s banned everywhere in this day and age.

Reply(9)
13
