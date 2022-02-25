ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of fentanyl pills, ammunition, 5 weapons seized in search: KCSO

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a 20-year-old man after a search at a home in East Bakersfield turned up fentanyl pills and various weapons.

KCSO says Jonathan Arevalo, 20, was arrested Thursday after serving a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of East California Avenue.

Officials said deputies found approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, ammunition five firearms and more than $23,000 in cash. KCSO said they served the warrant at the home as part of an investigation into drug sales at the home.

Arevalo was booked into the Kern County jail for drug and weapons charges, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

KGET

BPD: Standoff in southeast Bakersfield

UPDATE: The man has been taken into custody and the child is safe, according to BPD. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is a standoff between a man and police in southeast Bakersfield on Clyde Street just north of East Brundage Lane, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police say they responded to reports of multiple […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Are license plate cameras coming to Kern? Sheriff to ask BOS to OK national study

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Are they valuable law enforcement tools, invasions of our right to privacy, or both? Cities and counties across the country are weighing those considerations as a new tool becomes available: automatic license plate readers. ALPRs, as they’re often called, are high-speed, high-resolution cameras that can be mounted on utility poles, streetlights, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

K9 Axel doing well after New Years Day shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local hero and very good boy Axel, a K9 with the Delano Police Department, is doing well and still on the road to recovery. Axel was shot and wounded on New Years Day while trying to subdue a suspect. Police said Commander Lopez and Chief Davis were able to visit with Axel last week and said he is recovering well, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

KCSO: Homicide investigation in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A homicide investigation is underway in East Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are at a residence on Lake Street near Mt. Vernon Avuen just North of Edison Highway and have taped off the area. It is unknown what exactly happened. 17 News has reached out to KCSO […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Trial postponed in death of boy, 5

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of two men charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy has been postponed to late April. Jonathan Knight and Jeremy King agreed to move the trial date to April 25 during a brief hearing Monday. There have been multiple delays. Knight, 32, and King, 29, are accused […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Next hearing in killing of girl, 13, set for June

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Inglewood man accused of raping and killing Patricia Alatorre won’t have a trial date scheduled until a hearing in mid-June. Chief Deputy Public Defender Tanya Richard, representing Armando Cruz, said in court Tuesday co-counsel Thomas Pope won’t be back in the office until then. The circumstances of his absence were […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
KGET

Matthew Queen hearing postponed 1 week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The defense lawyer representing accused killer Matthew Queen said he’ll be ready for trial next week, and a hearing Monday to assign the case a courtroom was moved to March 7. Queen, 45, and ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot allegedly tortured and killed Micah Holsonbake in 2018. Holsonbake’s severed arm was found months […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

