Thousands of fentanyl pills, ammunition, 5 weapons seized in search: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a 20-year-old man after a search at a home in East Bakersfield turned up fentanyl pills and various weapons.

KCSO says Jonathan Arevalo, 20, was arrested Thursday after serving a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of East California Avenue.

Officials said deputies found approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, ammunition five firearms and more than $23,000 in cash. KCSO said they served the warrant at the home as part of an investigation into drug sales at the home.

Arevalo was booked into the Kern County jail for drug and weapons charges, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

