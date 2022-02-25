Crowd gathers in Pittsburgh suburb to stand against Russian invasion of Ukraine

PITTSBURGH — People from various countries and different religions got together in Squirrel Hill Thursday night to stand with the innocent people of Ukraine, who, by no fault of their own, are now at war.

“There is a war on the territory of Ukraine,” Karina Shaevchenko tells Channel 11. Shaevchenko’s nephew is on the front lines, fighting for their home country of Ukraine. Thursday night, she and dozens of allies met in Squirrel Hill, where they waved Ukrainian flags and said a prayer for the people of Ukraine.

“It’s like a bad dream, and I’m going to wake up, but no, this is today’s reality,” Shaevchenko adds. “There is a war.”

People in Ukraine say they can hear missile blasts, airports are occupied and they’re terrified but ready to fight back for their country.

“Kyiv is being bombed right now,” Anastasia Gorelova tells Channel 11. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Gorelova is originally from Moscow and says she’s feeling a range of emotions. She stood up to condemn the war.

“Confusion, anxiety, anger,” Gorelova says. “It’s all of those things kind of wrapped together.”

Alexander Dombrovski has been in Pittsburgh for 20 years, but he’s also originally from Moscow. He says he’s ashamed.

“I’m really ashamed to be Russian,” Dombrovski tells Channel 11. “I feel one, one-millionth of responsibility is mine.”

Immigrants in Pittsburgh say they hope Ukrainians can experience democracy, but they also know the reality of this invasion.

“War is really horrible when you know someone has a button with nuclear weapons to push,” Alesia Kaplen from Belarus adds. “I think this is a game with no end.”

