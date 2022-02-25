Freezing drizzle to prolong slick road conditions into Friday morning

ST. LOUIS — The second wave of winter weather that hit the St. Louis region Thursday is pushing off to the east, and we are now dealing with leftover moisture in the low levels. It’s generating some very fine freezing drizzle and snow flurries.



One last spoke of energy is pressing in from the west, which will create a band of “heavier” flurries — or even a few snow showers. This isn’t likely to accumulate to any great degree as it crosses the area later tonight.

However, that little extra bit of ice falling onto roads, ranging from wet to slushy, will prolong the slick road conditions into the Friday morning rush.



So while roads will be driveable in the morning, they will not be in normal driving condition. Everyone will have to approach the morning commute with extreme caution, as slick spots will be tough to see with the naked eye, much like Thursday morning.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

On Friday, expect low temperatures in the teens and high temperatures in the upper 30s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.