Gulf Coast couple visiting from Ukraine opens up about watching attack on home

By Dana Winter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXKSk_0eOaCRrq00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One couple who moved from the Gulf Coast to Ukraine just happened to be here as Russia attacked what is now their home.

Madison and Yuriy Perekotiy moved to Ukraine from the US in 2018, but came back home to visit family and partners they work within their nonprofit and missionary career. Madison is from Alabama.

Ukraine: a war that no one wants

“Honestly the last 18 hours feels like it’s been four days,” said Madison.

They’ve been watching helplessly as the home they’ve come to know is under siege.

“My own mom woke up at five o’clock in the morning because she heard missiles flying over her house to the airfields where they strike. It’s insane, it’s all insane,” said Yuriy.

“You know, I think most of us who are of a certain age remember where we sat when we watched the towers fall on 9/11 and it just had that feeling, that gravity for us when we saw that happening,” said Madison.

As they work on explaining what’s going on back home to their young kids, they also worry about family living there.

“I’ve been in touch with my sister. She lives in East area, and this morning they’re working their way out to the western part because they feel it’s a little bit safer,” said Yuriy.

The pair does not know when they’ll be able to go back, or what they would find if they could.

“In the aftermath of all these things the people who suffer the most will be vulnerable children, children in orphanages, children in single parent homes, or people with special needs,” said Madison.

