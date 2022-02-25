Ginsburg Family Foundation awards $40 million in grants to support diversity, equity and inclusion

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Thanks to a local foundation $40 million is now going toward supporting three Central Florida groups.

The Ginsburg Family Foundation announced those “social impact grants” Thursday morning.

It’s splitting them among Nemours Children’s Health, the Holocaust Museum for Hope and Humanity, and the University of Central Florida.

Foundation leaders said it wanted to recognize them for their push for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Our family loves the Central Florida community and we are proud to support these organizations which not only celebrate our diversity, but also improve the quality of life for our community,” said Central Florida philanthropist and Chairman of Ginsburg Family Foundation Alan H. Ginsburg. “Our hope is these grants inspire our growing community to continue to prioritize equity and inclusion, but also inspire others to give in any way they can to support these important initiatives.”

Nemours Children’s Health received $25 million to address Children’s Health Equity.

Officials said the initiative will advance health equity for children in medically underserved communities by building an interdisciplinary program that goes beyond medicine alone.

“Establishing the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health is a turning point in addressing the profound health disparities that have hurt our nation’s children for decades,” said R. Lawrence Moss, President and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health. “Part think-tank, part health-pilot incubator, the Ginsburg Institute will spur discovery and innovation to expand the health and well-being of children everywhere.”

