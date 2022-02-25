ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Ginsburg Family Foundation awards $40 million in grants to support diversity, equity and inclusion

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27BFXG_0eOaCP6O00

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Thanks to a local foundation $40 million is now going toward supporting three Central Florida groups.

The Ginsburg Family Foundation announced those “social impact grants” Thursday morning.

It’s splitting them among Nemours Children’s Health, the Holocaust Museum for Hope and Humanity, and the University of Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Foundation leaders said it wanted to recognize them for their push for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Our family loves the Central Florida community and we are proud to support these organizations which not only celebrate our diversity, but also improve the quality of life for our community,” said Central Florida philanthropist and Chairman of Ginsburg Family Foundation Alan H. Ginsburg. “Our hope is these grants inspire our growing community to continue to prioritize equity and inclusion, but also inspire others to give in any way they can to support these important initiatives.”

Nemours Children’s Health received $25 million to address Children’s Health Equity.

Officials said the initiative will advance health equity for children in medically underserved communities by building an interdisciplinary program that goes beyond medicine alone.

“Establishing the Ginsburg Institute for Health Equity at Nemours Children’s Health is a turning point in addressing the profound health disparities that have hurt our nation’s children for decades,” said R. Lawrence Moss, President and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health. “Part think-tank, part health-pilot incubator, the Ginsburg Institute will spur discovery and innovation to expand the health and well-being of children everywhere.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

State of the Union comes amid war abroad, discord in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing disquiet at home and danger abroad, President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a steeply challenging moment for the nation, aiming to navigate out of the pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russian aggression. The White House...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Health Disparities#Charity#Children S Health Equity#The Ginsburg Institute#Cox Media Group
The Hill

Unprecedented Western sanctions strangling Russian economy

Financial sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Western allies are strangling the Russian economy. As Russian President Vladimir Putin wages war against Ukraine, his country’s economy has begun to collapse under the weight of unprecedented penalties from the Biden administration, United Kingdom, European Union and other major economic players.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

What to watch in Biden’s 1st State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat through many State of the Union speeches as a senator and vice president. On Tuesday night, he’ll deliver the address himself. But it comes at a challenging time for Biden, who is weighed down by public disapproval of his handling of the economy and the pandemic. The address also comes days after Russia opened war against Ukraine, despite U.S.-led efforts to prevent military conflict. And it follows Biden’s announcement last week of his candidate for an opening on the Supreme Court.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
78K+
Followers
89K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy