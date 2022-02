Welcome back, Dealabs! I have to be honest, I was starting to get a little worried that something had happened to our PlayStation Plus leaker. For the last seven or eight months in 2021, the a forum user by the name of billbil-kun over at French outlet managed to reliably leak the free PlayStation Plus games with pinpoint accuracy. This was usually just a few days before Sony would officially announce the lineup.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO