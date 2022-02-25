ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia's invasion of Ukraine could set a dangerous precedent, US security expert says

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
WLOS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — As new sanctions are being rolled out following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there are talks of the ultimate sanction: kicking Russia out of the international "SWIFT" banking system. The Belgium-based organization is used by more than 11,000 institutions globally, allowing money to be moved from bank to...

wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Pro-Russian Ukrainian Lawmaker Socked in the Face on Live TV

A Ukrainian lawmaker was left bloodied and disheveled on Friday after he was socked in the face and put in a headlock on live TV. The brawl erupted on the set of Savik Shuster’s Freedom of Speech talk show during a discussion about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. With former Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and ex-president Petro Poroshenko nearby, journalist Yuriy Butusov walked right up to Nestor Shufrych, a lawmaker with the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform—For Life, and slapped him in the face. Shufrych then stood up to fight back and the two plunged to the ground before Butusov managed to get Shufrych in a headlock, all while horrified guests yelled, “Stop!” and “Let him go!” The two were eventually pulled apart and reappeared to continue the discussion, both looking as if they’d been mauled by a feral cat. Shufrych, who had sparked the ire of his fellow guests by refusing to condemn Vladimir Putin, accused Butusov of “scratching like a girl.”
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Cia#Sanctions Against Iran#State Department#Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
The Independent

Kremlin website goes down as Russian TV channels ‘hacked to play Ukrainian songs’

The Kremlin’s website went down and Russian TV channels were “hacked to play Ukrainian songs” following a string of reported cyberattacks as Vladimir Putin’s attack on the country continued.Ukraine’s state telecommunications agency announced on Saturday that six Russian government websites, including the Kremlin’s, were down, according to The Kyiv Independent.The agency also stated that the Russian media regulator’s website had gone down, and that hackers had got Russian TV channels to play the Ukrainian music.Hacking collective Anonymous took to Twitter on Saturday morning and said that it was “at war with Russia. Stay tuned.”The latest move comes after the...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy