ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Wilson Hall's Keziah signs to play football at The Citadel

By TIM LEIBLE tim@theitem.com
Item
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilson Hall linebacker Max Keziah put pen to paper on...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDTV

Marlon Moore signs to play football at Glenville State

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Marlon Moore is joining many NCWV football recruits as he signed to continue his athletic career at Glenville State. Moore was a apart of the first ever Ritchie County Class A State Championship team this past fall. The senior was also received All-State...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Citadel#American Football#College Football
Gwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College men's tennis blanks The Citadel

MARIETTA – The NAIA’s No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team picked up a decisive 7-0 victory against NCAA Division I The Citadel (S.C.) Saturday afternoon in a match played in Marietta. The Grizzlies (11-0) grabbed the doubles point after sweeping all three matches. Senior Vicente...
MARIETTA, GA
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Item

Lakewood wrestler Woods goes 0-2 at state

Lakewood wrestler DiVon Woods wrestled in the SCHSL 3A state championships on Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center. The 182-pound Gator faced a tough road, going 0-2 on the weekend. Woods ran into the eventual state championship in …
COMBAT SPORTS
Reading Eagle

Wyomissing’s Aiden Mack selected to play in Big 33 Football Classic

Wyomissing tight end Aiden Mack was selected Tuesday to play for Pennsylvania in the Big 33 Football Classic. Mack is the lone Berks County representative picked to play in the game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 30 at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium. The 6-4, 220-pound Mack...
WYOMISSING, PA
Tribune-Review

Deer Lakes is hottest team in its class

Outside of Quaker Valley and Montour, the top two seeds in the WPIAL Class 4A boys basketball playoffs, the hottest team in the classification coming into the postseason was Section 1 third-place finisher Deer Lakes. The Lancers disposed of Section 1-4A champ North Catholic and Section 3-3A co-champ Shady Side...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

14 WPIAL players chosen for 2022 Big 33 Football Classic

Fourteen players from the WPIAL were selected Tuesday for the Big 33 Football Classic, including four from Mt. Lebanon’s state championship team and two from Penn-Trafford’s. Mt. Lebanon quarterback Joey Daniels, running back Alex Tecza, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich and defensive tackle William Harvey were picked for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Kiski Area swim coach Lisa Pepka resigns days before WPIAL meet

Kiski Area boys and girls swim coach Lisa Pepka resigned from the position Monday, just three days before the WPIAL championships. Pepka declined to comment on her decision, but she did confirm that she is no longer the head coach. Kiski Area athletic director John Peterman on Tuesday confirmed Pepka’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan Wolverines losing coach to San Francisco 49ers

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with some major coaching turnover this offseason. Both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left the program in favor of other jobs. Now, he will be losing another assistant coach, this time to the NFL. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy