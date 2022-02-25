ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Offense stumbles as Panthers drop second in a row at home to Blue Jackets

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sunrise has gotten used to seeing come-from-behind wins this season. It’s usually just the Florida Panthers executing them. Not this week. For the second time in three days, the Panthers blew a lead on home ice and fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 6-3, in...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Janesville Gazette

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at...
NHL
Janesville Gazette

Timberwolves hold off Cleveland, snap Cavaliers eight-game home win streak

On a Monday night in Cleveland the Timberwolves and Cavaliers provided the fans with a game that including some of the most dramatic swings you could imagine. For example: The Wolves were down 14 practically before they could get comfortable. For most of the second and third quarters the Timberwolves looked like the best team in the NBA, turning that 14 points deficit into a 23-point lead with 4-plus minutes left in the third quarter.
NBA
Janesville Gazette

Takeaways from dominant win over Bulls, as Heat strengthens hold on top spot in East

MIAMI — The Miami Heat continues to look like the class of the Eastern Conference. In a matchup between the top two teams in the East standings, the first-place Heat (41-21) dominated the second-place Chicago Bulls 112-99 on Monday night at FTX Arena. Miami, which has won four straight and nine of the last 10 games, clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker over Chicago and is 3-0 against the Bulls this season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Vladislav Gavrikov
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
Tacoma News Tribune

Carolina Panthers Free Agency Targets: Offensive Tackles

Left tackle has been an issue in Carolina for quite a while. In fact, the Panthers have had eight different full-time players at the position in as many years: Byron Bell (2014) Michael Oher (2015) Mike Remmers (2016) Matt Kalil (2017) Chris Clark (2018) Dennis Daley (2019) Russell Okung (2020), and Cameron Erving (2021).
NFL
Janesville Gazette

Tuesday's Transactions

BASEBALL- Major League Baseball. HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Mickey Storer manager, Erick Abreu pitching coach, Rafael Pena hitting coach, Wladimir Sutil development coach, Brandon Zumbach trainer and Zach Reding strength coach of Sugar Land (Triple-A West); Gregorio Petit manager, Thomas Whitsett pitching coach, Aaron Westlake hitting coach, Dylan Mazzo development coach, Takeaki Ando trainer and Mike Hoffman strength coach of Corpus Christi (Double-A Central); Nate Shaver manager, Jose Rada pitching coach, Rene Rojas hitting coach, Mike Ramazzotti development coach, A.J. Smith trainer and Sam Knox strength coach of Asheville (High-A East); Joe Thon manager, John Kovalik pitching coach, Jose Puentes hitting coach, Vincent Blue development coach, Erik Braun trainer and Matt Jones strength coach. Fayetteville (Low-A East) Named Ricky Rivera manager, Sean Buchanan pitching coach, Bryan Muniz hitting coach, Dai Dai Itaki development coach, Jennifer Bardales trainer and Kevin Rivera strength coach of Complex League Blue; Carlos Lugo manager, Arquimeded Caminero pitching coach, Luis Reynosa and Andrew Cresci hitting coaches, Toshiaki Magahara and Eric Pimentel trainers and Shea Connell and Nick LaRue strength coaches. Complex League Orange: Ezra Bye rehab pitching coach and Alex Serrano mental skills coach. FL Complex: Marcelo Alfonsin manager, Rick Aponte pitching coach, Kyle Brennan hitting coach, Joan Segura trainer and Cesar Vina strength coach of Dominican League Blue; Manuel Martinez manager, Starlyng Sanchez pitching coach, Elvis Rodriguez hitting coach, Kily Gilbert trainer and Faustino Ramirez and Geremias Guzman strength coaches of Dominican League Orange; Julio Linares advisor, Erik Acevedo catching instructor and Selin Aquino program support of Dominican Complex.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

MLB cancels opening day, sides fail to reach lockout deal

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled opening day, with Commissioner Rob Manfred announcing Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years after acrimonious lockout talks collapsed in the hours before management’s deadline. After the sides...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#The Florida Panthers#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Atlantic Division#The Nashville Predators
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Janesville Gazette

MLB, players meet into Monday night to avoid canceling regular-season games

A few weeks ago, when Rob Manfred memorably said that missing regular-season games because of the owners’ lockout would be a “disastrous outcome” for Major League Baseball, the commissioner also touted his reputation as a master negotiator and, in fact, a deal-maker at the bargaining table. “In...
MLB
Janesville Gazette

Conference Tournament Glances

Kennesaw St. vs. E. Kentucky, 7 p.m. Cent. Arkansas vs. Stetson, 7 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Alabama, 7 p.m. Lipscomb vs. North Florida, 8 p.m. Jacksonville St. vs. Kennesaw St.-E. Kentucky-winner, 7 p.m. Jacksonville vs. Cent. Arkansas-Stetson-winner, 7 p.m. Liberty vs. Lipscomb-North Florida-winner, 7 p.m. Bellarmine Knights vs....
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Janesville Gazette

Hornets will sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day deal, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets are adding some depth to their backcourt. In need a backup point guard, they intend to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Charlotte Observer. The move is expected to happen on Wednesday so the Hornets can maximize the length of the deal. They conclude a mini two-game road trip in Cleveland and barring something unforeseen he should be joining his new teammates then.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Janesville Gazette

Binnington, Blues shut out Blackhawks for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored during St. Louis’ dominant second period, and the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Sunday for their fourth straight win. Perron tacked on a third-period goal in the opener of a four-game trip. Brayden Schenn had...
NHL
Janesville Gazette

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s career-high 30 powers No. 17 UCLA over Washington

SEATTLE — By halftime Monday night, UCLA did not look ready for March. More like a team in need of a season reboot. In a showing as dreary as the cold, wet weather outside Alaska Airlines Arena, the Bruins couldn’t make a shot and their usually sturdy defense was not offering much resistance.
SEATTLE, WA
Janesville Gazette

Prep Boys Basketball: 5 questions entering the postseason

Mar. 1—The beginning of March means the beginning of the prep boys basketball playoffs. Here's five questions to ponder as teams start journeys they hope end at the Kohl Center in Madison. How far can. Stanley-Boyd go?. The Orioles have been the class of competition so far this season.
MADISON, WI
Janesville Gazette

Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Gonzaga (24-3) did not play. Next: WCC Tournament, Monday. No. 2 Arizona (25-3) did not play. Next: at No. 16 Southern Cal, Tuesday. No. 3 Baylor (25-5) beat No. 21 Texas 68-61. Next: vs. Iowa St., Saturday. No. 4 Duke (25-4) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

Here's Rob Manfred Practicing His Golf Swing Right Before Canceling Regular Season Games

Major League Baseball labor talks continued to go nowhere this week as owners and commissioner Rob Manfred continue their lockout and bad faith negotiations. Owners have apparently gotten expanded playoffs, but have only made small concessions on anything the players want. On Monday night they appear to have pumped up MLB media to make them think a deal was coming so that they could blame players who rejected another bad deal on Tuesday, which they did.
MLB
Janesville Gazette

Hofstra 89, Coll. of Charleston 84

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (16-14) Burnham 6-10 4-4 19, Lampten 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 6-8 2-3 19, Tucker 2-6 4-4 8, Underwood 3-6 0-0 6, Meeks 3-7 1-3 9, Horton 4-7 0-0 9, Faye 4-6 2-3 10, Smart 1-2 0-0 2, Farrar 0-2 2-2 2, Evdokimov 0-0 0-0 0, Sechan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 15-19 84.
NBA
Janesville Gazette

USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. South Carolina (31)27-17991. 2. Stanford (1)25-37662. 3. NC...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy