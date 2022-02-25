ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hunter Bows

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Horizon Forbidden West Weapons guide, you'll find everything you need to...

Bow Review: Mathews Prima

A compact yet powerful bow designed for women and short-draw bowhunters. If you are a female archery hunter, or a bowhunter with a shorter draw length, Mathews has designed a brand-new bow just for you — the Prima!. After a successful run of the popular Avail women’s bow, the...
ARCHERY
Amazon opens Luna video game streaming to anyone in US

Amazon launched its Luna video game streaming service for the general public on Tuesday in the United States, aiming to expand its multi-pronged empire into the booming gaming industry. Luna allows players to access games directly online with no need for a console as part of the cloud gaming technology that is seen as a future direction of the industry. "Luna harnesses the power of the cloud, enabling customers to instantly play high quality, immersive games on the devices they already own," Amazon entertainment services vice president Daniel Rausch said in a release. Amazon had limited Luna to members of its Prime service as it fine-tuned the service, which takes on Xbox-maker Microsoft and PlayStation-maker Sony as well as Stadia fielded by Google.
BUSINESS

