ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Sumatra island

By Laurence CHU
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdTS5_0eOa9Bum00
Map of Indonesia locating the epicentre of a 6.2-magnitude quake on Feb 25 /AFP

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with residents sent fleeing from their homes.

The quake hit the island's north at a depth of 12 kilometres (7.5 miles), about 70 kilometres from the town of Bukittinggi in West Sumatra province, according to USGS.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of serious damage, but the quake was felt in the neighbouring provinces of Riau and North Sumatra and as far away as Malaysia and Singapore.

Residents said the 6.2 quake -- which struck just after 8:30 am -- came minutes after a less violent quake recorded by USGS as 5.0 magnitude.

Alim Bazar, head of the disaster mitigation agency of Pasaman city near the quake's epicentre, told AFP some buildings suffered cracks.

"The mayor called and ordered all second and third floors in every building should be vacated," he said.

Bazar said there were reports of some injuries, but did not have any details.

Irpanda, a resident of Pasaman city who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told Metro TV that he felt both the first and second tremors.

"At first, the quake only lasted for a few seconds. People fled their homes and buildings nearby were swaying," he said.

"But then another quake happened and it was so strong. More people fled their houses," he said, adding patients at a local hospital were moved outside.

Tremors were also felt in Singapore, witnesses and police said.

"Earth tremors were... felt in certain parts of Singapore at about 9:45 am," the police said in a statement.

The police and emergency services "have received several calls from the public reporting these tremors", the statement added.

Malaysia's meteorological department said in a tweet that "vibrations" were felt on the peninsula's western states.

"Vibrations felt in the western Peninsular area especially in Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor," the department said in the tweet.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", causing it to experience frequent earthquakes.

In 2004, a 9.1-magnitude quake struck the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 people throughout the region, including about 170,000 in Indonesia.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Two dead in Guatemala as 6.2-magnitude earthquake damages buildings and causes landslides

Two people have died in a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala.As well as the two fatalities, reported by Reuters, the tremor saw buildings partially collapse, roofs cave in and triggered landslides that left roads covered in rubble and impassable in some places.It struck close to the town of Tiquisate, around 80 miles from the country’s capital Guatemala City, on Wednesday at around 1.30am, with power cuts experienced by locals following the earthquake – tremors from which could be felt as far away as Mexico.Both of the people who died in the tremor were reported to have suffered heart attacks as...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#West Sumatra#Extreme Weather#Usgs#Irpanda#Indonesians#Metro Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Mysterious tsunami that sent waves around globe in 2021 caused by hidden 8.2 quake, study finds

A mysterious globe-spreading tsunami that struck the world in August 2021 was caused by a shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2 earthquake on an island in the southern Atlantic Ocean, a new study has found.In August 2021, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 was recorded on the South Sandwich Islands – a British territory in the South Atlantic – creating a tsunami that rippled around the globe, reaching shores over 10,000 km away.Although the tsunami was small by the time it reached shores, and most of the permanent residents of the remote, volcanic islands are penguins, scientists said such earthquakes can...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Red alerts put on travel to Mexico from the US

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Mexico on its highest travel advisory list.The American nation is now classified as a “Level 4” destination, meaning “very high risk” from Covid infections. If people do have to travel they should be “up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines”, according to CDC advice.Mexico is one of dozens of other destinations that are now a very high travel risk due to coronavirus. The travel advice map is predominantly red, with more than 120 countries with “high risk”  warnings. Red countries include those with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 people over...
TRAVEL
KITV.com

5 earthquakes recorded on the Big Island near Pāhala

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A series of small earthquakes has been recorded on the south shore of the Big Island in the Pāhala area. In the past 24 hours, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has recorded five earthquakes on the Big Island, each ranging from 2.5 to 3.7 in magnitude.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
natureworldnews.com

Neanderthal's Extinction May Be Caused By an Entirely Different Reason

The concept that modern people killed off Neanderthals as soon as they arrived from Africa is challenged by discoveries. Homo sapiens existed in western Europe some 54,000 years ago, according to the discovery of a child's teeth and stone tools in a cave in southern France. In other words, the...
SCIENCE
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
AFP

AFP

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy