A Middletown firefighter who was seriously injured in a fatal fire has made substantial and “impressive” progress a month later, according to his department. Shawn Menear was trapped for up to 45 minutes when the second floor of a Royalton home collapsed on Jan. 23. He suffered second and third-degree burns and other injuries that has kept him hospitalized at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

MIDDLETOWN, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO