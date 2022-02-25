ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Vigil In Boston Calls For End To The War In Ukraine

By Tiffany Chan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNOQb_0eOa6aSw00

BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of people gathered at the Christ the King Ukrainian Church in Jamaica Plain Thursday to pray for peace in their homeland.

“We just hope that the war will stop. That’s our hope and our prayers for it,” said parishioner Olga Ivamid.

Many parishioners, like Yuriy Kurchak, have family in Ukraine – fighting for their freedom and for their lives.

“People are dying over there. Nobody sleeps – people die,” he said.

Another churchgoer told WBZ-TV, “I ask them to run. They said no, we’re going to stand. We’re going to stand to the end. If we need to, we’re going to die.”

Earlier in the day, people rallied on the State House steps calling on Russia to withdraw their troops.

Governor Charlie Baker said he was also moved by the violence. “The images of parents cradling their children… but because unfortunately because of their familiarity,” said Gov. Baker.

While most kids were enjoying the week off school, one Ukrainian teen is navigating these tough emotions.

“This entire week, I see my friends going on vacations… and I’m sitting at home wondering if my family in Ukraine is going to be okay because of this,” 13-year-old Andrew Kurchak said.

With overwhelming sadness comes hope through the power of prayer.

“The community makes you feel more united at this stage. We support each other,” said Ivamid. “All of us have families and prayer brings us together.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Concern takes hold in NYC's Russian community

NATO's secretary general says Russia has shattered peace in Europe by launching a war on Ukraine. Ukraine is under a state of emergency with numerous explosions heard. An adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack. Zelenskyy has introduced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

These Are the American Right-Wingers Covering for Putin as Russia Invades Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. As Vladimir Putin ramps up his military offensive against Ukraine, not everyone is upset that the Russian bear is mauling its European neighbor.  Across the American right, prominent figures from Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones to senate candidate J.D. Vance and CPAC star Tulsi Gabbard, have been cheering Putin on, broadcasting their disdain for Ukraine — or both. Tucker Carlson Fox News host Carlson has long toasted to Ukraine’s ill health. As far back as 2019, Carlson said out loud that he was for Moscow in its clash with Kyiv. “Why do I care what is...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Fox News

MSNBC guest on Ukraine: 'Much of the fault lies in the Trump Administration'

"Much of the fault" for the mounting Russia-Ukraine conflict lies with former President Donald Trump, according to The Atlantic's Anne Applebaum. During a segment on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Applebaum spoke with host Mika Brzezinski to discuss the United States' role in escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine and how she finds the former president's foreign policy largely responsible.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#Russia#The King Ukrainian Church#Wbz Tv#State House#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
WNAW

At What Age in Massachusetts Can You Legally Leave Kids Home Alone?

Growing up in Berkshire County my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was on a regular basis that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the door. My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc. and as a result, I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MarketWatch

No nukes: Ukraine lacks diplomatic ‘trump card’ after giving up its nuclear weapons nearly 30 years ago

With markets worried about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at least one scenario can be ruled out: use by Kyiv of nuclear weapons as a bargaining chip. Back in 1994, Ukraine decided to give up those weapons, in exchange for the U.S., U.K. and Russia guaranteeing the country’s security. The agreement is known as the Budapest Memorandum. To put a finer point on it, Ukraine didn’t have an independent arsenal, but agreed to remove what were former Soviet weapons on its territory, as one group explains.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Cruz says Russia is invading Ukraine because of Biden's "enormous" mistakes

Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday said Russia is invading Ukraine "because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made." "What we're seeing right now is the most serious military conflict in Europe since World War II," Cruz told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa on Thursday. "It is devastating, and unfortunately, I expect it's likely to get worse before it gets better. What is frustrating is that what is happening right now was entirely avoidable. The reason that Russia is invading Ukraine is because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made, and two in particular."
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy