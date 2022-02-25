ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Heroes Work Here

By Brady Mallory
fox47.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House has begun a sweeping overhaul of its COVID strategy that will signal the nation is moving past crisis mode and into a more manageable phase in the pandemic. And, for two years, some heroes have helped us through it all, but they're not getting the hall of fame...

fox47.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Friends Should Be Reimagined As A Drama, Here's How It Could Work

Many TV shows and movies are being rebooted, remade, and reimagined to cash in on some of the obsession with nostalgia, while also trying to appeal to a modern audience. In the last few years, shows such as Riverdale, Bel-Air, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the upcoming Clueless show have taken these concepts that were originally envisioned as comedies and turned them into dramas. There has been a lot of discussion over the years about a Friends reboot or continuation series, but with the Friends reunion special, fans seemed satisfied enough to end the Friends nostalgia there. However, is Hollywood ready to let go of this hit ‘90s TV show? I don’t think so.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
24/7 Wall St.

The Movies That Won the Most Oscars

To be nominated for an Oscar is an honor. But let’s be honest: Winning is a lot more fun and a lot more satisfying. So much goes into making a film, from top-notch acting and script-writing to set design and special effects. While the final product may look effortless on screen, a great movie weaves […]
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Pulls Russia Releases, Including Animated ‘Bad Guys’ and Michael Bay’s ‘Ambulance’

Universal is the latest Hollywood studio to pause sending its films to Russian theaters, joining the rest of the major players — Disney, Warner Bros., Sony and Paramount — in pulling their releases amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Universal Pictures has paused planned theatrical releases in Russia,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Says It Will Accept Academy Scitech Council's ACES V 1.3 Color SpecsChristopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Unveils First Look at Cillian Murphy as Atomic ScientistPrentice Penny to Direct Graphic Novel Adaptation 'New Kid' for Universal, SpringHill Universal...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
ETOnline.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's NAACP Image Awards Look

Tom Holland is making his support for his girlfriend Zendaya known! On Sunday, the Euphoria star shared a picture of her look from Saturday night’s 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards. “Last night for the NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful 1956 @balmain ♥️ @luxurylaw,” the 25-year-old captioned the picture. “Shot on my Leica M10, with the help of @mills.stills.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Universal Pauses Theatrical Releases In Russia

Click here to read the full article. In a move that was expected to happen, Universal has announced that they’re halting their theatrical releases in Russia given the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Universal hasn’t specified titles like other studios Warner Bros, Disney, Sony and Paramount which movies are being paused, because it’s undetermined how long this crisis will last. Upcoming theatrical releases for Universal abroad include Focus Features’ Belfast, DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys, Michael Bay’s Ambulance and Jurassic World Dominion.            More from DeadlineLouise Lombard Joins 'Oppenheimer'; 'Harold And The Purple Crayon' Adds Camille GuatyUniversal Dates Monster Movie 'Renfield' For Spring 2023'Strays': Universal Dates Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx & Will Forte Comedy For Summer 2023Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
TV SHOWS
WWD

‘Cyrano’ Costume Designer Massimo Cantini Parrini Helped the Musical Adaptation Sing

The classic love story “Cyrano de Bergerac” has never looked more romantic, courtesy of director Joe Wright and costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini. Wright’s musical film, adapted from a recent stage production of the 1897 play, stars Peter Dinklage in the titular role. While Dinklage has been lauded for his performance in the period film (and onstage; he originated the role in Erica Schmidt’s production), the costumes have emerged as a major star of the project. Parrini, and Italian costume designer, has received prestigious nods for his work on the film, in collaboration with Jacqueline Durran, and is in the running for a BAFTA and Academy Award this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssm Health#The White House#Covid#Avengers#Ssm Health St Mary
Indy100

Dr Oz challenged Dr Fauci to debate him and it completely backfired

Former TV personality, Dr. Oz has challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci to a debate so he can "face the fact he got Covid wrong." Oz, who is apparently now running as a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania even though he’s currently living in New Jersey, first proposed his duel—err "debate"—to Dr. Fauci back in January.Since his first video, he has essentially continued to beg the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States to humor him by engaging in a debate. "I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy