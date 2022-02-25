Heroes Work Here

Many TV shows and movies are being rebooted, remade, and reimagined to cash in on some of the obsession with nostalgia, while also trying to appeal to a modern audience. In the last few years, shows such as Riverdale, Bel-Air, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the upcoming Clueless show have taken these concepts that were originally envisioned as comedies and turned them into dramas. There has been a lot of discussion over the years about a Friends reboot or continuation series, but with the Friends reunion special, fans seemed satisfied enough to end the Friends nostalgia there. However, is Hollywood ready to let go of this hit ‘90s TV show? I don’t think so.

