ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

SECTIONAL THURSDAY: Waterloo girls advance to semifinals with win over North Rose-Wolcott

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNMty_0eOa5Xf000

Just two Wayne-Finger Lakes girls basketball teams were in action on Thursday night as quarterfinals began.

The Waterloo Indians cruised past the North Rose-Wolcott/Sodus Cougars, 72-21, to advance to the semifinals.

Three of Waterloo’s five starters scored in double figures. Giavanna White-Principio scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Indians. Addison Bree and Macy Carr each finished with 12. Morgan Caraballo chipped in with eight.

Check out Friday’s slate of games below and the updated brackets.

FRIDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE (2/25):

Warsaw @ Lyons

Campbell-Savona @ Gananda

Red Creek @ Caledonia-Mumford

HAC @ Dundee-Bradford

Canandaigua @ Irondequoit

East Rochester @ Canisteo-Greenwood

Bloomfield @ Geneseo

Scio/Friendship @ Romulus

Rush-Henrietta @ Victor

Marcus Whitman vs. Rochester Academy

FRIDAY NIGHT GIRLS SCHEDULE (2/25):

Penn Yan @ Mynderse – Jim Sinicropi and Mike Alessio will have the call on FL1 Radio at 7 p.m.

Newark @ Greece Olympia

Honeoye @ Notre Dame

Dansville @ Midlakes

Aquinas @ Palmyra-Macedon

South Seneca @ Genesee Valley/Belfast

Irondequoit @ Canandaigua

Updated brackets:

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

GIRLS SECTIONAL BASKETBALL DOUBLE-HEADER ON FL1 RADIO: Newark takes on Hornell, Pal-Mac and Waterloo battle in Class B1 for spots in sectional final Tuesday night (webcast)

FL1 Radio is live from Honeoye Falls-Lima for Section V Class B1 girls basketball sectional semifinals. First, the Newark Reds take on the Hornell Red Raiders out of Livingston County at 6 p.m., then immediately following the Waterloo Indians and Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders take the stage to determine who heads to the finals. Kyle French and Paul Russo have the call starting at 6 p.m.!
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell’s CJ Kirst named Ivy League Rookie of the Week

For the second consecutive Monday, Cornell sophomore attackman CJ Kirst was named Ivy League Men’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week. Kirst scored two goals and tallied an assist in Cornell’s 9-5 win over Lehigh on Saturday. He also added five ground balls and caused a turnover. Kirst leads...
SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy