SECTIONAL THURSDAY: Waterloo girls advance to semifinals with win over North Rose-Wolcott

Just two Wayne-Finger Lakes girls basketball teams were in action on Thursday night as quarterfinals began.

The Waterloo Indians cruised past the North Rose-Wolcott/Sodus Cougars, 72-21, to advance to the semifinals.

Three of Waterloo’s five starters scored in double figures. Giavanna White-Principio scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Indians. Addison Bree and Macy Carr each finished with 12. Morgan Caraballo chipped in with eight.

Check out Friday’s slate of games below and the updated brackets.

FRIDAY NIGHT BOYS SCHEDULE (2/25):

Warsaw @ Lyons

Campbell-Savona @ Gananda

Red Creek @ Caledonia-Mumford

HAC @ Dundee-Bradford

Canandaigua @ Irondequoit

East Rochester @ Canisteo-Greenwood

Bloomfield @ Geneseo

Scio/Friendship @ Romulus

Rush-Henrietta @ Victor

Marcus Whitman vs. Rochester Academy

FRIDAY NIGHT GIRLS SCHEDULE (2/25):

Penn Yan @ Mynderse – Jim Sinicropi and Mike Alessio will have the call on FL1 Radio at 7 p.m.

Newark @ Greece Olympia

Honeoye @ Notre Dame

Dansville @ Midlakes

Aquinas @ Palmyra-Macedon

South Seneca @ Genesee Valley/Belfast

Irondequoit @ Canandaigua

Updated brackets:

