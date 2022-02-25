ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPD: Juvenile charged in connection to Harrison fight

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has charged a juvenile in connection to a fight at a high school basketball game February 18.

The altercation happened near the end of the boy’s basketball game between Bosse and Harrison. It did not involve players, coaches or fans in the stands. Police say the case has been sent to juvenile court for review.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says they will continue to evaluate their safety plans at sporting events.

