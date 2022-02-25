Nashville man facing homicide charge after shooting woman during burglary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police announced Thursday an arrest has been made in a deadly shooting investigation from last month.

Redear Haji, 24, was taken into custody Thursday for the Jan. 27 shooting of Amanda McComb, 33.

McComb was shot and killed during a burglary in the 100 block of Evelyn Drive.

During an interview with police, Haji said he retrieved his handgun after finding McComb inside his garage. Haji said he fired at McComb after she climbed out an open window and turned to face him while reaching for something.

Police say surveillance video from a neighboring home showed McComb running away when she was shot. No weapons were found on her at the scene.

He is being held without bond.

