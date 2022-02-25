ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

SWFL Jewish leaders meet with LCSO Sheriff to discuss rise in antisemitic crimes

By Kenan Scott
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26O4oX_0eOa4SHa00

“We are seeing in the last five years some of the highest trends of antisemitic incidents - vandalism, harassment, assaults - that we’ve seen since we started tracking in 1979," says Lonny Wilk, ADL Florida Regional Director.

It's that spike of antisemitic incidents that led to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno meeting with Fort Myers Police, the FBI, and local rabbis to talk about how to stop it.

“I reached out to Sheriff Marceno and said I think it’s time to meet," explains Rabbi Marc Sack, on how the meeting came about.

It was the first meeting of it's kind, coming after antisemitic pamphlets were left on people's lawns last week in Fort Myers - just weeks after a rabbi had his driveway vandalized with spray paint in Bonita Springs.

Two teens were arrested in that case.

“We were grateful to hear about increased patrols around local area synagogues and as well as other resources that we could call upon when we have larger events," Rabbi Nicole Luna with Temple Beth El.

Lonny Wilk with the Florida Anti-Defamation League says that the Southwest Florida community must also play a role in the fight against antisemitism in all of its form.

“If you hear of an incident of antisemitism or bigotry and it comes from a group that you identify with…we need you to speak out," he says.

Speaking out, and continuing to speak out, is how Southwest Floridians make sure acts of hate don't become the norm.

“I can tell you from being at the meeting - and I knew it before, but I’m happy I went again to be reassured. You can sleep with both eyes closed," adds Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz, Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida.

Wilk says they have identified the group leaving those fliers in Fort Myers and other parts of the country.

And if you see or experience an incident of antisemitism yourself, the ADL says you can report it by going to their website here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

LCSO: "Gotcha Day" celebration on March 10

The Lee County Domestic Animal Services and Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force are celebrating “Gotcha Day” on March 10 from 12 - 2 PM in honor of the service dog Deputy Chance who was deputized by Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Fbi#Synagogues#Vandalism#Southwest Florida#Swfl#Jewish#Lcso Sheriff#Rabbi#Southwest Floridians#Chabad Lubavitch#Adl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy