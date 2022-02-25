ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Ukrainians, Supporters Gather In San Francisco To Condemn Russian Attack on Homeland

By Andria Borba
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fguTS_0eOa4QW800

SAN FRANCISCO — Hundreds of protesters descended on Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco Thursday to loudly condemn the Russian war on Ukraine, including a number of Ukrainians showing support for their countrymen and anger at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Upset, worried, troubled. We still have family out there,” said Paulina Fayer, originally from Odessa. “Extended family out there, mostly in Odessa. We have friends in Kiev, but they’re everywhere now.”

Her father, Leon, didn’t sleep at all last night. He had called distant relatives two weeks ago and told them to come to California just in case. They refused.

“Nobody can understand, even over there what is going on, you know?” said Leon Fayerbuerg. “Nobody expected anything could happen something like this between Russia and Ukraine. They’ve always been neighbors.”

Maksym Zubkob was watching Putin’s speech last night and immediately called his family in Odessa when he heard the words “military action.”

“So, I stopped watching the video right away and I called my family,” Zubkob said. “It was around 5 am there and I told them that war is coming – so can you please be awake? Make sure that you have a phone connection because I was really worried that I wouldn’t be able to contact them.”

It wasn’t just Ukrainians but Russians who showed up at Civic Center to protest the invasion.

“It’s obviously the wrong thing to do,” said Ilya Razenshtyan. “I don’t believe that many Russians actually support it. It obviously shouldn’t have happened.”

Just Answers CEO Andy Kurtzig has more than 270 employees in Ukraine. His company has spent weeks buying satellite phones and new ISPs — as well as moving people and their families from the east of Ukraine to the west near the Polish border — in the hopes of keeping them safe.

“Their lives are in danger right now,” Kurtzig said.

Kurtzig’s head of global operations lives a kilometer away from the airport in Lviv.

“She lives in a two-story home near the airport, they’re staying off the second story,” he said. “They’ve taken the bathroom and they’ve boarded up the walls and they are basically barricading themselves in and that’s their safe space in case the sirens come back on again.”

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds in San Francisco Protest Russian Invasion of Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — As the crisis in Ukraine escalated Saturday, hundreds of Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at San Francisco’s Embarcadero Plaza. The sheer brutality of Russia’s attack has shocked the world community and there is a call to take action now before it’s too late. It wasn’t just Ukrainians who showed up — people of all nationalities seem stunned by what’s happening. “It’s surreal,” said San Francisco resident Alex Hoye. “It feels like we’re going back in time to the 50s and 60s. It feels like a 20th century war using 21st century weapons.” Video showed Russian forces moving into Ukraine,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concern, Worry Mount For Bay Area Ukrainians As Fighting Intensifies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the bombing and fighting intensifies and news reports are filled with stunning images of the Russian invaders, concern and worries mount for Bay Area Ukrainians who have families still in their home country. “It’s terrible,” said Angela Volkovich, a San Francisco resident. “My cousin just got pulled into the army. He’s 60 years old.” Volkovich said her cousin lives in Odessa and should be preparing for retirement, not go into combat. She’s worried he won’t survive the fight. “People are dying for nothing, nothing,” said Volkovich. She said her cousin’s family was sleeping in some kind of basement...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Traumatic Images From Invasion of Ukraine Take a Psychological Toll

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — The unavoidable images of the violence happening in Ukraine create a lot of fear and anxiety. For Bay Area families who have loved ones in Ukraine, the news has been devastating. It’s hard not to escape the images coming out of Ukraine, either on social media or on television. A Ukrainian teacher has become the face of the war. Her apartment was complex completely destroyed during airstrikes. She has bandages and blood on her face. These images are just some of many pouring out of Ukraine. How we process it all isn’t easy, especially for young children. Rheal...
WORLD
CBS San Francisco

Using Cyber and Space Warfare, Russia Aggression May Soon Extend Far Beyond Ukraine

By Ryan Yamamoto & Molly McCrea Russia’s act of war may extend far beyond the physical borders of Ukraine. U.S. and Bay Area experts warn the conflict may deliberately spill online and into space, to exploit a growing security threat at our fingertips. On Thursday when the U.S. imposed new sanctions against Russia, President Joe Biden included a warning. “If Russia pursues cyberattacks against our companies, our critical infrastructure we are prepared to respond,” said Mr. Biden. The conflict is no longer just confined to the physical battlefield. “The difference now is you don’t need an F-14 fighter plane. You don’t need a B-2 bomber....
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Lawmakers, Politicians Condemn Russia’s Attack On Ukraine, Demand Consequences

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area politicians and lawmakers condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and called for swift consequences for Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday, President Joe Biden declared Russia’s continuing assault on Ukraine a “premeditated attack” and announced additional economic sanctions the U.S. and Western allies will impose on Russia in response to its aggressive actions. Russia will also be hit with new export controls, which Mr. Biden said will block more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports and strike a blow to Moscow’s military and technological capabilities. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement calling Russia’s...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS San Francisco

Ukrainian Student Studying at San Jose State Fearful for Her Family

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As the Russian attack against Ukraine intensifies, some are calling for the Biden administration to grant Ukrainian citizens working or studying in the U.S. temporary protected status. Valeriia Karnaukhova is a Ukrainian citizen, studying for a masters degree at San Jose State University. But her studies have been interrupted by war. She now fears for the safety of her grandparents, cousins and friends in and around Kyiv who are all under Russian attack. ”It’s a very hard time. Very hard days for all of them, [and] for me as well. I am physically here, but my heart is...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Afghan Refugees In Bay Area Getting Health Care From Clinic Founded During Vietnam Refugee Crisis

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A Santa Clara County health care clinic is tending to the health care needs of hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan, and many more are expected to arrive soon. The TB and Refugee Clinic at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center’s Lenzen Ave. campus in San Jose was first started to help Vietnamese refugees re-settle in America. Four decades later, the clinic is doing the same work for Afghans forced to flee their country last August. ”As a refugee, I’m really happy for this hospital,” said Abdullah Mangal, who left Afghanistan when the Taliban took over. Mangal, a former English...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gilroy Woman Sentenced To 45 Days In Jail For Jan. 6 Storming Of Capitol

GILROY (CBS/SF/BCN) — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has sentenced Mariposa Castro to 45 days in jail for her participation in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Castro, of Gilroy, also known as Imelda Castro, was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine. Castro was arrested Jan. 21, 2021, in San Jose and charged with four counts, including the following: entering and remaining in any restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb a session of Congress; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. On April 28, Castro pleaded not guilty to all four counts. Seven months later, she pleaded guilty to the last count listed above on Nov. 24. In her plea agreement, she admitted that she climbed through a broken window and entered the Capitol, that she knew she did so without permission, and that she filmed herself in the Capitol in a series of videos that she uploaded several times to her Facebook page when still inside the Capitol and while on grounds of the Capitol.
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
