Brett Alvey is all in when it comes to powerlifting

By Rob Namnoum
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
He's not just tackling on Friday Nights, Brett Alvey, Pine Creek linebacker is also lifting nearly five hundred pounds off the field, "I think that just building a base level of strength translates to football a lot when you neglect adding strength and size in the off season it definitely shows in season,” says Pine Creek junior, Brett Alvey.

In the off season the two hundred and twenty pound, six foot athlete is putting in work at the gym. Alvey is now preparing to compete for the 2022 USA Powerlifting High School Nationals, representing our state, “Getting to represent your whole state is a pretty big task and pretty exciting, i hope that I do well and put Colorado on the map for a new sport,” says Alvey.

The competition will consist of three things squat, deadlift and bench, “It just takes a lot of consistency I mean following your program everyday, not missing workouts, not overshooting your weight and really focusing on recovery is really important,” says Alvey.

