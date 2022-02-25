ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 2 Philadelphia Sisters Fearful For Lives Of Family, Friends Still In Country

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLXXC_0eOa4KT000

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia sisters are keeping a close eye on what’s happening in Ukraine. They’re fearful for the lives of their friends and family still in the country.

People are praying for Ukraine, including two sisters who are worried for their family and friends who are still in the country. They say they are always in communication with their loved ones.

“If I find this traumatizing to look at a screen, I can’t imagine what they are going through,” Marta Penkalskyj said.

That was Penkalskyj fearfully watching the terror unfold on her TV in Philadelphia as Russia invaded Ukraine. Penkalskyj graduated from Manor College in Jenkintown in 2018 and since then, she was continuing her studies in Ukraine until she says her father told her to get out and come home.

“My father called me. He said, ‘This is not looking bad, it’s looking terrible.’ That’s when I decided to come back,” Penkalskyj said.

It wasn’t easy, leaving behind her boyfriend, friends and some family.

She says she knew her parents wanted her home safely.

“I couldn’t do that to them. I know their parents had to evacuate Ukraine during the Second World War,” Penkalskyj said, “They know the reality of the situation. They know that this regime is not messing around and they prove that yet again.”

Penkalskyj’s sister, Vera Penkalskyj, also spoke with Eyewitness News on Thursday. She says they do their best to stay in constant communication with their loved ones.

“Every hour we’re calling them and hoping that they are in a safe space,” Vera Penkalskyj said.

“We are always in communication,” Marta Penkalskyj said. “As of yet, everyone is OK, but you never know because even sometimes the signal gets blocked and sometimes you’re like, ‘Hey, why is that?'”

They are hoping to reunite soon.

“I really hope to go back to everyone, in order to see them again, just so we can be reunited again,” Vera Penkalskyj said.

The Penkalskyj sisters also say their loved ones, like many in Ukraine, are also moving to safer areas or heading to basements or bomb shelters to stay safe as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Jenkintown, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Manor College#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy