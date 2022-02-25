ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Ukrainian Immigrants Living In North Texas Gather To Protest Russia Invasion

By J.D. Miles
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FouAH_0eOa3kOp00

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ukrainian immigrants in North Texas on Thursday, Feb. 24, protested the Russia invasion of their home country.

They braved a brutally cold day to stand for more than an hour on a frozen overpass.

But it was a small sacrifice compared to what they say their friends and relatives are experiencing 6,000 miles away.

“I  don’t think being here it’s that bad. Being over there with all the missiles going over is much worse,” said Ganna Zarate of McKinney.

Zarate organized this demonstration of about three dozen Ukrainian immigrants over Exchange Parkway in Allen.

“We are trying to stop the war, keep peace and tell Russia to back off,” Zarate said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdSyU_0eOa3kOp00

Ukrainian immigrants protest in Allen (J.D. Miles – CBS 11)

The protesters said they want more from the U.S. to stop the invasion, including tougher sanctions than those imposed Thursday, more military equipment and if necessary, even American troops.

That’s because Ukrainians who have resettled in Texas, like Larisa Marsala, who lives in Dallas, worry that communication will soon be cut off, maybe indefinitely, with her 93-year-old grandmother and other relatives still over there.

“I’m afraid I will lose the ability to speak with any of them, communicate with any of them,” said Marsala. “I don’t know if they will flee or if they will be arrested, anybody can be killed.”

Dima Bondar runs a test prep business here in Texas and in his native Ukraine. He’s concerned about the safety of his employees there who are trying to get out.

“Some of them are in a shelter somewhere with their kids, some of them waiting in Kiev, some of them left by water to Poland,” said Bondar.

As the images of war from Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine make their way here, it only adds to the stress of those who pleading for help.

“We need military support, we need financial support otherwise we will see a new Soviet Union close to all those European countries.”

Also Thursday night, the downtown Dallas skyline was lit in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukraine flag.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted the photo along with “#StandWithUkraine.”

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Allen, TX
Society
City
Allen, TX
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#North Texas#Ukraine#Immigrants#Protest#American#Ukrainians
CBS News

Cruz says Russia is invading Ukraine because of Biden's "enormous" mistakes

Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday said Russia is invading Ukraine "because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made." "What we're seeing right now is the most serious military conflict in Europe since World War II," Cruz told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa on Thursday. "It is devastating, and unfortunately, I expect it's likely to get worse before it gets better. What is frustrating is that what is happening right now was entirely avoidable. The reason that Russia is invading Ukraine is because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made, and two in particular."
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. donates leftover border wall materials, including to Texas for its own wall

The federal government has donated at least $6 million worth of leftover border wall materials to Texas, which will use them for the state’s plan to build its own wall. The materials bought with federal tax money were donated to that effort despite the fact that on his first day in office, President Joe Biden said that no more American taxpayer dollars would be used to construct a border wall.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy