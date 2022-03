CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks name Kyle Davidson their permanent general manager Tuesday. “The thorough process we undertook affirmed much of what we believed we had in Kyle and he stepped up to lead and make tough decisions during his time in the interim role.” Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement. “He without a doubt met every qualification we were looking for, is passionate about the game and represents the high character across everything we do.

